Mark Sanchez’s FOX Sports Co-Hosts Labeled ‘Tone Deaf’ For Sending Him Support After Arrest For Attacking Elderly Man

Mark Sanchez’s FOX Sports co-hosts are in hot water.

Over the weekend, the former New York Jets quarterback was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police after attacking a 69-year-old man — an violent confrontation which led to both parties being hospitalized, Mark for multiple stab wounds. You can read all about it HERE.

The 38-year-old retired athlete was charged with battery with injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a vehicle, and is currently being held by law enforcement. Suffice it to say, he was NOT able to make it for hosting duties at FOX Sports on Sunday. But his co-hosts had controversial messages for him.

Charissa Thompson addressed his absence on FOX NFL Kickoff on Sunday:

“Friday night in Indianapolis, one of our team members, Mark Sanchez, was involved in an incident that we are still trying to wrap our heads around. At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and all of those involved.”

Fellow co-host Chris Myers also shared some words for Mark while informing fans he’d been temporarily replaced by Brady Quinn:

“I’m Chris Myers, along with Brady Quinn, who is stepping in for Mark Sanchez. And obviously we all want to send out our thoughts and prayers to Mark and those involved in Friday’s incident, as we get ready for today’s game.”

However, fans aren’t too happy about the glowing support. On X (Twitter), they let their voices be heard:

“How about some ‘thoughts and prayers’ for the 69 yo delivery driver he attacked for no good reason?” “And the guy he attacked, and HIS family” “LMFAO Sanchez attacked a old man. Talk about tone deaf.” “Stuff like this is why people can’t stand Fox. Thoughts and prayers? Buddy assaulted an almost 70 year-old.” “Even knowing that he was the instigator??” “Mark Sanchez the criminal.” “Nope. I’m with the 69 year old guy he tried to kill. The pictures of him are horrible” “[Mark] was the aggressor” “Lmaooo he was the one beating up an old man for no reason and this is how they portray it. What a joke” “I hope he recovers and learns from this. He was entirely at fault though and this reporting is dishonest”

Yikes.

