Truly Horrifying D4vd Update: Celeste Rivas Was Dead For At Least This Long…

The Romantic Homicide singer’s case has been one that’s shocked the country. Celeste Rivas, who went missing at just 13 years old last year, was discovered dead, dismembered, and decaying in the singer’s abandoned Tesla in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month. Red flags have been raised as unverified photos and testimonies from the victim’s family seem to point to a relationship between the young teen and D4vd, born David Anthony Burke. A relationship dating back to when she was 12 or 13, and he was 18 years old.

While connections between him and the corpse in his car are brought to light, his involvement in her death remains unclear. However some of his supporters have argued there’s no way he could be responsible for Celeste’s death, as he was out of state on tour when her remains were discovered on September 8. But new information sort of derails that argument…

On Sunday, Los Angeles Police Department Captain and Commanding Officer Scot M. Williams offered new details on the case in an interview with People. He wanted to clarify exactly what is known and what isn’t, so he began:

“We know for sure that Celeste Rivas Hernandez died and someone placed her body in the front trunk area of David Burke’s Tesla.”

Now read closely to what he says next:

“We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so it is very likely Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered.”

SEVERAL WEEKS. The car was there for “several weeks.” Celeste’s remains were found on September 8. D4vd’s tour kicked off on August 5. In California, mind you!

Williams didn’t clarify the exact amount of time. But August 5 is less than five weeks before September 8. So yes, it sounds likely she was dead and placed in the car well before the singer’s tour began.

However, the police captain did note that at this time, calling the case a murder would be jumping the gun. He made clear no “criminal culpability” has been nailed down as it’s not even been proven Celeste’s death was a homicide:

“The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not determined a cause or manner of her death, so we don’t know for sure if anyone has any criminal culpability for her death beyond the concealment of her dead body.”

Obviously just the dismemberment and concealment of the body would be serious charges for whoever did it. And something tells us no one is going to believe this teen died, likely at just 14, of natural causes, and someone went to the trouble of chopping up her body and stuffing it in a car’s trunk. Do YOU believe that??

How does this latest update change your perspective on D4vd’s potential involvement, if at all? Let us know in the comments down below.

