Martha Stewart Looks SMOKING HOT Covering Sports Illustrated Swimsuit!

81-year-old Martha Stewart was revealed as one of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover stars on Monday — and she’s the oldest model to ever grace the front page!
In conversation about her history-making moment with the mag, she got honest:
“Usually I’m motivated by pay. But this time I was motivated by showing people that a woman my age could still look good, feel good, be good, I thought that this is kind of historic and that I better look really good.”
EXCLUSIVE: @MarthaStewart is one of the Sports Illustrated @SInow’s 2023 swimsuit cover models! pic.twitter.com/sXP05DsmJA
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 15, 2023
81 and fabulous: Martha Stewart is one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2023 cover stars! ✨ (????: Ruven Afanador/ #SISwimsuit #SISwim23) pic.twitter.com/MbPkhEh9u6
— E! News (@enews) May 15, 2023
