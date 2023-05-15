Martha Stewart Looks SMOKING HOT Covering Sports Illustrated Swimsuit!

Hot and iconic!

81-year-old Martha Stewart was revealed as one of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover stars on Monday — and she’s the oldest model to ever grace the front page!

In conversation about her history-making moment with the mag, she got honest:

“Usually I’m motivated by pay. But this time I was motivated by showing people that a woman my age could still look good, feel good, be good, I thought that this is kind of historic and that I better look really good.”

Legend!!!

See the cover and reveal (below)!

81 and fabulous: Martha Stewart is one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2023 cover stars! ✨ (????: Ruven Afanador/ #SISwimsuit #SISwim23) pic.twitter.com/MbPkhEh9u6 — E! News (@enews) May 15, 2023

And check out more photos HERE!

[Image via Martha Stewart/Instagram]