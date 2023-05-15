Got A Tip?

Martha Stewart Looks SMOKING HOT Covering Sports Illustrated Swimsuit!

Hot and iconic!

81-year-old Martha Stewart was revealed as one of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover stars on Monday — and she’s the oldest model to ever grace the front page!

In conversation about her history-making moment with the mag, she got honest:

“Usually I’m motivated by pay. But this time I was motivated by showing people that a woman my age could still look good, feel good, be good, I thought that this is kind of historic and that I better look really good.”

Legend!!!

See the cover and reveal (below)!

And check out more photos HERE! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

May 15, 2023 13:11pm PDT

