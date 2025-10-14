Donald Trump Got His Glowing Time Magazine Cover, And All He Can Do Is Complain About The Photo!

Donald Trump really cares so much… about how he looks.

If you didn’t hear, the POTUS finally got a win. After all this time in office, he finally signed an Israel-Gaza peace treaty. It’s allegedly the exact same one that Biden offered Netanyahu a year ago, and it only took nine months more of genocide… but he got around to it. And now Trump is getting the credit — which is, of course, exactly what he wants.

Heck, the White House has been half begging, half intimidating the Nobel Peace Prize committee for consideration. It’s clear Trump cares deeply about these kinds of accolades, even if he has to actually achieve of peace and save lives to get it.

Related: Trump About To See HUGE Betrayal By Congress Before ‘Epstein Bomb’

And part of Trump’s big win was a Time magazine cover praising him. Those who know the Apprentice star’s history will remember how important this has always been to him. He infamously was asked by the magazine back in 2017 to take down all the FAKE ones he had framed at his golf clubs:

A Time Magazine with Trump on the cover hangs in his golf clubs. It’s fake. https://t.co/GbabQP5hXQ pic.twitter.com/EFTEcyasRE — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 27, 2017

But he got one that actually was glowing this week for the peace treaty! Here it is…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)

How did he react? With humility? By reminding everyone it isn’t about him but rather about the lives being saved?

NOPE!

He complained about the photo. No joke. He started ranting on his Truth Social about the photo making him look bad, writing (at about 1:30 am btw):

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!”

He’s acting like they photoshopped his hair out! LOLz! His hair is really light and thin, so in photos against the sun, the light is going to glow through. But more importantly… WTF is he talking about “a floating crown”? Does anyone see what he’s saying? Is he talking about the “M” in “TIME”??

Despite the heroic angle they went for, he complained:

“I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Unbelievable. If Trump did ever win the Nobel Peace Prize, he’d probably complain there was some other guy sculpted on it instead of his own face.

Frankly, this man is lucky he’s getting any photo ever on any outlet other than this one!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]