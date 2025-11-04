Got A Tip?

Kim Kardashian Goes NUDE For Magazine Shoot -- Nothin' But Paint...

Kim Kardashian is FULLY NUDE AGAIN! But, you know, in an artsy way!

The SKIMS founder is baring her body for the world to see! In a new photoshoot for Re-Edition Magazine, the 45-year-old strips down to her birthday suit to pose fully in the buff… well, kinda sorta!

In photos shared on her Instagram, Kimmy Kakes stuns in a blonde pixie cut, various blazers, skirts, and jeans, but for the more risqué shots, she’s completely naked — with the exception of body paint intended to look like a full-on suit. And the illusion kinda works! Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Re-Edition Magazine (@reeditionmag)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Wow!!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via SKIMS/YouTube]

Nov 03, 2025 17:20pm PDT

