Clue, Roseanne Star Martin Mull Dead At 80

The comedian, actor, musician, writer, and painter was 80. Mull was best known for playing Colonel Mustard in the HILARIOUS film adaptation of the board game Clue or for his iconic TV roles on Mary Hartman Mary Hartman, Fernwood 2 Night, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, and Roseanne. But you could have seen him anywhere people were cracking up. He appeared on shows like Two and a Half Men, Arrested Development, Grace and Frankie… The list goes on, and it goes for decades.

Martin’s daughter Maggie Mull broke the news on her Instagram on Friday, writing this poignant tribute:

“I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness. He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and — the sign of a truly exceptional person — by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously.”

Such a loss. Sending love to all those who knew him and all those who adored his work.

