Matthew Morrison FIRED From SYTYCD After Making Female Contestant 'Uncomfortable' With 'Flirty' Messages!

New details about Matthew Morrison’s sudden exit as a judge on the new season of So You Think You Can Dance are being revealed, and it sounds like things are about to get very messy in his marriage! According to a source close to the Fox reality series who spoke with People on Tuesday, the Glee alum was axed from the series on Friday “after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant.”

While nothing physical happened, the 43-year-old actor still crossed a major boundary (especially considering he was in a position of power), the insider continued:

“They didn’t have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media. She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation.”

The confidant made sure to reiterate the fact that Matthew and the contestant “never met up off-set,” insisting:

“It was just messages that crossed the line.”

The Broadway star announced his departure from the show on Friday, just over a week after the season premiere aired. While he didn’t give too many details, he made it clear he messed up, saying:

“Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show.”

He also claimed his actions would have prohibited him from judging the other dancers fairly, expressing:

“After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

He’s expected to appear alongside judges Stephen “tWitch” Boss and JoJo Siwa until mid-June as most episodes were pre-taped. Then a new judge will take his place. And while all of this is bad enough, there’s more mess!

You see, Matthew not only crossed a line by making that female contestant “uncomfortable,” but he also disrespected his own WIFE! Yup, the celeb has been married to Renee Puente since 2014, sharing son Revel James Makai and daughter Phoenix Monroe, all of whom he frequently gushes about on social media. Uhhh, they can’t be too pleased with this news then!

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long to get a peek inside their reactions to his potentially cheating scandal. Renee actually took to her Instagram just as news was breaking about why her hubby really lost his job — and her post sheds a LOT of light on her thoughts!

In a cryptic caption on her latest upload, the wife mused:

“It’s time to water the grass. Nuture yourself from the inside out in order to start your journey of healing.”

Healing?? That doesn’t sound good, all things considered. Seemingly having a hard time processing the changes in her life (or, you know, the fact that her husband was caught sliding into another woman’s DMs), she continued more emotionally:

“Now where the hell do you begin!? I feel you. Life can be chaotic and go by in a blur sometimes… Did this comment just trigger that voice in the head of ‘HOW!!!!???? Because I’m trying and it’s not working!!!!!’ Nurture yourself by first SLOWING DOWN, taking a DEEP BREATH, and asking yourself a few questions to GAIN CLARITY on your situation. How do I feel in my body? What is consuming my mind? Who in my tribe can I connect with that may also be in need and we can get through by getting curious together and serving one another with conversation, a listening ear, a warm embrace, compassion and understanding. Know you are not alone.”

Hmm. Now, these words of wisdom could be about many things. There are plenty of people who need help healing and working through the tragedies that have happened across our country the last few weeks, but seeing as her hubby’s flirty messages just got revealed to the whole world, we have to think that’s what she’s trying to heal from. The timing just can’t be a coincidence. Right??

Ch-ch-check out Renee’s upload for yourself (below).

It sure would be sad to see things come to an end, but actions have consequences, right? We’ll have to wait and see if Matthew opens up more about this now that his secrets have been exposed. In the meantime, let us know what YOU think (below)!

[Image via FOX/YouTube & Renee Morrison/Instagram]