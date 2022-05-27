Watch Jimmy Kimmel's Heartbroken Monologue About Texas School Shooting

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jimmy Kimmel broke down on Wednesday night while addressing the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Speaking to the camera sans audience, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host grew emotional as he spoke about the tragedy that left 19 children and two adults dead this week, telling viewers:

“Once again, we grieve for the little boys and girls whose lives have been ended and whose families have been destroyed. While our leaders on the right, the Americans in congress and at Fox News and these other outlets warn us not to politicize this. They immediately criticize our president for even speaking about doing something to stop it. Because they don’t want to speak about it because they know what they’ve done and they know what they haven’t done. And they know it’s indefensible, so they’d rather sweep this under the rug.”

Kimmel pointed out that there’s “a bipartisan bill passed in the House, it’s been stalled in the Senate for over a year now,” but noted that Congress “ won’t pass it because our cowardly leaders… [are] listening to the NRA, they’re listening to those people who write them checks who keep them in power.”

The comedian went on to note how other countries have responded to mass shootings, sharing:

“Twenty-six years ago, Scotland had a school shooting that killed 16 kids and the teacher and the government responded by enacting gun control legislation, and there hasn’t been a school shooting in Scotland since then. In 1996 in Australia, a mass shooting killed 35 people. They passed gun legislation. They haven’t had one since, This is the only country where this keeps happening. Firearms are now the number one cause of death for American children and teens. Number one.”

Kimmel concluded his heartbreaking monologue by telling viewers to take action in the voting booth. Watch his message in full (below).

Let’s stop sleeping on this, America.

