LAPD Want To Charge 'Multiple People' In Matthew Perry's Death -- Is One A Celebrity?!

Well, this case has proven to be a lot less open-and-shut than it seemed at the start.

Matthew Perry was first reported to have had a heart attack and drowned in his hot tub. But it turned out he had taken ketamine first. In fact the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office blamed “the acute effects of ketamine” as an underlying cause of the cardiac arrest. Not only that, it wasn’t one of his days of prescribed, closely monitored ketamine doses either. That means he wasn’t as sober as everyone thought.

As the case developed authorities struggled to track down just where this extremely famous man, who was supposed to be clean, got the drugs. It’s been a real struggle — the Los Angeles Police Department was aided by the DEA and even the US Postal Inspector. But it may have born fruit!

Now the LAPD tells People in a stunning update that the case is “nearing its conclusion” — and they believe “multiple people” should be charged with crimes in connection to Matthew’s death! WHOA!

The US Attorney’s Office will make that final determination based on the evidence the cops have brought them (You know, because the people are represented by two separate, yet equally important groups). But imagine multiple people being arrested in the coming days!

Could the list include anyone we’ve heard of??

There was a report late last week from In Touch claiming a female celebrity was questioned — not just brought in, but she supposedly had to turn in her phone and laptop! The outlet’s sources told them she “was completely cooperative.”

Of course, we should warn everyone to take that report with a grain of salt as it has not been backed by any more reputable publications, and lots of outlets have sources within the LAPD. So who knows if we can even depend on that. But still, our thoughts can’t help but turn to it as we read this report about multiple potential indictees.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

