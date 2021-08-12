Surf Instructor Allegedly Murdered Children With Speargun After QAnon Convinced Him They Had 'Serpent DNA'

The owner of a popular southern California surf school is in custody after allegedly stabbing his young children to death with a spearfishing gun.

Worse still, the alleged assailant — 40-year-old Matthew Taylor Coleman (pictured above) — claims that he believed his kids were “just going to grow into monsters” after having been enlightened to that supposed “fact” by the QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories. Oh, no…

According to the New York Times, Coleman was detained on Tuesday of this week when he attempted to re-enter the United States at the Mexico border south of San Diego. The day before, the bodies of his children had been found at a ranch near Rosarito Beach in Baja California; investigators later learned he had taken them (alive) over the border without his wife knowing where they were going.

In an interview after his detainment, the FBI quickly learned Coleman had gone all the way down the QAnon rabbit hole. According to a criminal complaint filed against him on Wednesday in Los Angeles, he espoused some sincerely bizarre and scary beliefs to investigators:

“[Coleman] explained that he was enlightened by the QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife… possessed serpent DNA and had passed it onto his children.”

Just FYI, the whole “serpent DNA” thing is just the latest version of an old, gross anti-semitic conspiracy theory meant to dehumanize Jewish people. Ugh. What’s worse? Coleman knew murdering his children was horrible — but he felt compelled to do it anyway!

“Coleman said that he was saving the world from monsters. He stated that he knew it was wrong, but it was the only course of action that would save the world.”

Good god… all because of what he read on the internet.

According to the New York Times, Coleman’s children — who were not named publicly — were found at the ranch alongside a blood-stained wooden stake. His 3-year-old boy was reportedly stabbed 12 times, and his 1-year-old girl was stabbed 17 times, according to the surf instructor’s Baja California-based attorney.

He and his wife, Abby (also pictured, above), run what's described as a "popular" surf school called Lovewater in Santa Barbara, California.

Patrick Woods, another local surfer in the Santa Barbara area, revealed to The Daily Beast that he was shocked about Coleman allegedly falling into the conspiracy theory realm — let alone doing what he allegedly did to his children. Woods said:

“He surfed out at one of the local breaks near UC Santa Barbara. I’ve surfed with him a couple of times and I’ve never had any problems with him, he seemed pretty cool. He seemed like he had it together, seemed all there mentally — definitely not someone to, like, travel somewhere and then murder his kids. It’s a total mindbender.”

A second local surfer in the Santa Barbara area said he trusted Coleman enough to “hand him my own kids in a second to take them surfing.” Evidently, the alleged murderer’s descent into conspiracy and horror was a rapid ordeal. According to reports, Abby allegedly had no idea this was going to happen — and didn’t even know Matthew had taken the kids to Mexico in the first place, instead calling local police in Santa Barbara for help after realizing she had no idea where the three of them were.

Now, Mexican authorities are working with local law enforcement in Santa Barbara to return the children’s bodies to their California home. In the meantime, Coleman is reportedly expected to face charges of aggravated murder down in Mexico.

What a terrible, terrible situation all around. And all of this brought on by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories. Make it stop…

Here’s more on the tragedy, and the aftermath including the filing of the official criminal complaint against Coleman, from CBS 8 San Diego (below):

Our thoughts and prayers are with that poor mother who apparently had no idea about any of this, and those two innocent children, gone far too soon…

