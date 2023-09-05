Megan Fox Debuts BRIGHT RED Bob While Getting Cuddly With Machine Gun Kelly!

Megan Fox is rocking RED!

On Monday, the 37-year-old actress and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly were spotted out and about in NYC as they were leaving Soho House. If it weren’t for MGK’s iconic bleach blonde hair, Meg might not have even been recognized, as she debuted a fiery new look — a bright red bob with bangs!

The Jennifer’s Body alum wore a black satin mini dress covered in white dots, layered chain necklaces, and chunky black Oxford loafers. Her nails were sharpened to a claw-like point, and painted blood red to match her new tresses. Meanwhile her famous beau — real name Colson Baker — opted for a tan ribbed tank top and some silver parachute-style pants. He tied his look together with some layered chains and a pair of Rick Owens sneakers.

Innerestingly he kept his arm around his lady’s shoulders as they walked through the Big Apple — and she reciprocated with her arm around his waist! Almost like they’d never had problems in the first place! That painful engagement ring was still noticeably absent, however. But still, it looks like the couple are doing better after their tumultuous few months earlier this year. We guess all that hard work in couples therapy paid off?

Ch-ch-check out the pics (below):

WOW!

That hair! Megan is proving once again she can rock any hairstyle!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Megan Fox/Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram]