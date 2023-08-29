Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Unrecognizable! Check Out Her New Look!

Got A Tip?

Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Almost Unrecognizable After Chopping Off Her Hair! LOOK!

Jennifer Love Hewitt is rocking a new do!

On Instagram Friday, the 44-year-old actress surprised her fans by showing off a bold new bob, ditching her signature long locks! Not only that, she had been blonde — but for autumn she decided to go with a rich red like falling leaves! In the caption of the post showcasing her before-and-after selfies, she wrote:

“Before and After! @nikkilee901 Ready for Fall

Ch-ch-check out the shocking transformation (below):

Whoa!

It changed her look entirely — although she still looks AH-Mazing either way! Obvs! It’s Jennifer Love Hewitt! LOLz! The Ghost Whisperer alum’s stylist Nikki Lee also shared the transformation on her page, with a the video to show how it moves, too, captioning:

“Was time to spice things up @jenniferlovehewitt”

Such a bouncy and fun cut. We’re definitely feeling the fall vibes from this deep red color — and her fans are loving it, too! See some of the responses to her dramatic change (below):

“Jennifer is lovely either way…but def looks like a different person.”

“Love the color and cut . Almost didn’t know it was you.”

“More like Jennifer Love Who-dat?”

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube]

