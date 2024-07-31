Is Miranda Lambert Sending A Message To Cheating Husband In New Song Lyrics?!

Got A Tip?

Miranda Lambert has a CLEAR message in her new song — and we doubt Brendan McLoughlin is going to like the sound of it!

As you know, the country crooner’s husband was caught in a lot of controversy last month when he was spotted grinding on other women and getting waaay too touchy feely. Right in his wife’s own Nashville bar! Yes, seriously! We couldn’t believe the audacity — and it’s hard not to feel for Miranda after that now-deleted TikTok video went viral. But in her spicy new song called Alimony, which she shared to Instagram on Monday, it seems like she’s ready for her revenge era!

The new track is about a woman divorcing her husband and looking for spousal support after she’s been wronged — and these lyrics are wild, y’all! In the song, she sang:

“And those real expensive rounds of golf, and this diamond you’re still payin’ off, just know as soon as you get caught, they’ll all be good as mine … and you’re gonna love how this all works out, ’cause it all works out for me, what’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine”

The final chorus says it all outright, though:

“If you’re gonna be a dumba**, honey, I hope you remember the alimony”

Whoa!

Listen for yourself (below):

Of course, this got fans thinking this was a direct response to Brendan, and we can see why! But what do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

