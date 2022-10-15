Oh No! Megan Thee Stallion’s Home Broken Into -- More Than $300K Of Property Stolen!

Megan Thee Stallion‘s week is not going well following a horrible situation at her home!

According to TMZ on Friday, the 27-year-old rapper’s home was broken into on Thursday night – with the thieves grabbing hundreds of thousands of her possessions from her bedroom! Law enforcement sources told the outlet that two men wearing hoodies and gloves gained access inside the house by shattering a glass door at the back of the place. They then quickly headed into the master bedroom, where they are said to have stolen roughly $300,000 to $400,000 worth of jewelry, cash, and electronics. Damn!

Thankfully, Megan was not home at the time of the burglary as she has been in New York City for most of the week in order to get ready to serve as the host and musical guest for Saturday Night Live. Clearly, these guys knew the Body artist was out of town before ransacking her home. Megan later reacted to the robbery, tweeting:

“Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe”

She then added minutes afterward:

“Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally”

We don’t blame her! After juggling SNL rehearsals and dealing with a break-in at her home in the same week, that would drain anyone’s spirit.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case. However, TMZ noted that there is surveillance footage of the burglary, and police are working to grab more video and evidence from surrounding neighbors to figure out who was responsible for this crime.

Megan is just the latest celeb in Hollywood who unfortunately has experienced a break-in at their home from new so-called “Bling Rings”. Most recently, Zoey Deutch arrived at her house from running errands to discover her front door smashed in and, coincidentally, about $300,000 in jewelry and cash taken. Who knows what could have happened if the Not Okay star came back to the residence sooner!

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s neighborhood in Montecito have been dealing with a new ring of burglars. It has become so bad that the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department wanted to install license plate recognition cameras in the hopes of giving law enforcement identify who was in the area during a burglary. The new security cams basically would allow police to spot license plate numbers, make and models of cars, and even damage on any vehicle. Wow…

This is some very scary stuff happening. But we’re glad that Megan was away and safe during this latest burglary! Hopefully, police will be able to catch the culprits soon.

