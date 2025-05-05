Megan Thee Stallion Shows Lots Of Glowing Skin On The 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet!

Megan Thee Stallion went with a gown for this year’s Met Gala!

The rapper dazzled under the flashing lights on the red carpet of fashion’s biggest night on Monday. For the occasion, she went with a tight-fitting dress with a slit revealing her long legs and white heels. She didn’t stop there. Her hair is a statement piece of it’s own!

Ch-ch-check it out:

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the #MetGala2025. See all the latest arrivals here: https://t.co/yLxfkQ2T1Y pic.twitter.com/FcALooA7qZ — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 5, 2025

Perhaps she needs to work on her tailoring… Her boobs look like they’re about to burst out of that dress. LOLz! But that train certainly isn’t one to miss!

What do we think, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!