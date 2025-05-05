Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Wears The Same Dress Her Mom Wore To Kentucky Derby Gala 21 Years Ago, Says It's Like Getting A 'Hug From Her' Did Travis Kelce Get A Hair Transplant For Taylor Swift?! His Barber Says... OMG! Xtina Is Aging Backwards! Whoa! Bella Hadid Bares All On NYC Streets In See-Through Shirt! LOOK! Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Got A Breast Reduction After Backlash Over Her Boobs In Wedding Dress! Blake Lively Wardrobe Malfunction Cannot Be Unseen! And Fans Are Being SAVAGE About It! JoJo Siwa Spotted Leaving UK... Wearing Chris Hughes' Clothes!!! Kylie Jenner Says She’s Getting 'Lonelier' & Grief 'Isn’t Getting Easier' Months After BFF Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Death Oops! Brooks Nader Accidentally Shows WAY More Than She Intended In Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction! Look! Hailey Bieber REALLY Wants You To Know Everything Is Ok Between Her And Justin By Doing THIS!  Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun's Fight Exacerbated By Fashion Drama! Ben Affleck Refuses To Spoil His Kids, Hollywood Money Or No!

Met Gala

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Lots Of Glowing Skin On The 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet!

Met Gala main image red carpet

Megan Thee Stallion went with a gown for this year’s Met Gala!

The rapper dazzled under the flashing lights on the red carpet of fashion’s biggest night on Monday. For the occasion, she went with a tight-fitting dress with a slit revealing her long legs and white heels. She didn’t stop there. Her hair is a statement piece of it’s own!

Related: Venus Williams Is Serving Tennis Realness On Met Gala Red Carpet!

Ch-ch-check it out:

Perhaps she needs to work on her tailoring… Her boobs look like they’re about to burst out of that dress. LOLz! But that train certainly isn’t one to miss!

What do we think, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 05, 2025 16:33pm PDT

Share This