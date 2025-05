Tennis, but make it high fashion!

Venus Williams has made her mark on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet in a custom Pelagia Kolotouros monochromatic ensemble. See (below):

We see her nod to her impressive tennis career with the polo and skirt! But the royal coat, headpiece, and shoes give it a fashionable edge!

