WHAT?! Shawn Mendes Drops Huge Bombshell In New Song -- Reveals Secret Pregnancy Scare!

Umm, this was unexpected!! Shawn Mendes dropped a new song on Thursday night off his upcoming self-titled album — and revealed in it that he almost became a dad! What??

In the song Why Why Why, the crooner sings:

“I thought I was about to be a father / Shook me to the core / I’m still a kid.”

Whoa!!

He shared no other details on the pregnancy scare or who it was with, but as Perezcious readers know, he was most famously linked to Camila Cabello for a long time. They started dating in 2019 but split in 2021. Then, they had a brief, PDA-filled reunion at Coachella in 2023 — but those sparks seemed to fizzle just as quickly as they came.

That said, they were spotted looking happy together as they watched the Copa América final in Miami last month. Soon after, the Fifth Harmony alum took to her Instagram account to share she was “going thru it lately” and dealing with intense “heartache.” It seemed possible she could’ve been talking about Shawn, but nothing was confirmed and it’s unclear where they stand now.

But if this piece of the song is about her, maybe that had her in her feels?? It’s a possibility. If she knew this song was coming out with this lyric, we could see that bringing up all kinds of difficult emotions!

But the Stitches artist has also been linked to Sabrina Carpenter, chiropractor Jocelyne Miranda, and TV personality Charlie Travers, who appeared to move in with him last December. Hmm…

Listen to the track to see if you can pick up any clues (below):

While he didn’t address the baby bombshell, the 26-year-old told Zane Lowe during an Apple Music 1 interview on Friday that he made it a point to be super candid about all he’s been through amid his hiatus, saying:

“I realized there was two options for me. It was literally like, ‘I’m going to go down this path of speaking my exact truth or I’m going to dance around it. It felt pointless to dance around it, even if the song was never to see the light of day.”

He continued:

“I was like, ‘Why are we here dancing around it?’ So yeah, it felt like I crossed a big threshold. I think it feels just really liberating, even just to be in a space where I’ve done that as a writer. Now I feel more free to do that as a human.”

Whoa! He certainly let it all out, especially considering this wasn’t anything the world had been speculating about! Now, we just wonder how much more candid and what tea he’s gonna spill in the rest of the album!

Thoughts?? Were you stunned by this lyric? Sound OFF (below)!

