Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Offered Her Money To Stay Silent On The Shooting!!

Megan Thee Stallion is revealing even more insidious details about the now-infamous shooting incident involving rapper Tory Lanez.

For GQ‘s Rapper Of The Year cover story, the glossy chronicled the Hot Girl Summer artist’s ascent to new levels of stardom over the last year, but it was impossible to dive into that topic without first addressing the July altercation, which she described as “the worst experience” of her life.

As a reminder, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) has officially been charged with felony assault in connection with the shooting, and if convicted, he could face “a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison,” per reports. Although Tory has since tried everything to make himself look like the victim over his alleged involvement, the Houston-born hitmaker’s latest account of what happened counters that idea on every level.

For those who may not remember, it all started in the Hollywood Hills on July 12 when the 25-year-old was on her way home after a night of partying at Kylie Jenner‘s pad. In the feature, she recalled wishing she had listened to her first instinct to find a different way home instead of riding with the Say It singer — but wearing nothing but a bikini, her friends urged her to stay in the car. Despite an argument brewing and with her cell phone dead, she couldn’t provide any other viable option at the time.

However, Megan was in disbelief when she said Tory started shooting at her feet when she tried to leave the vehicle:

“Like, I never put my hands on nobody. I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house.”

After the shots went off, she claimed Lanez begged her not to say anything and offered her and her friend money to stay quiet — although a lawyer for the rapper has denied this to GQ:

“[At this point] I’m really scared because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting [for Black Lives Matter]. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.'”

WTF, dude!

When police arrived, Megan said she told them, “I got cut,” not to protect her assailant from consequences, but to protect the entire group from an unsavory run-in with law enforcement during a time when accounts of police brutality were at an all-time high.

She recalled seeing hurtful opinions about what really happened and the attacks on her character on social media in the weeks following the incident — and the crippling pressure to appear as a strong, Black woman through it all:

“Like damn, I have to be tough through all this? All the time? It was like, who really checks on us or who protected us? You just go your whole life with that mentality. And then when something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people.… So it was like, ‘What do I do?’ ‘What do I say?’ Like, ‘Is anybody going to believe what I’m saying?’”

Ugh. It’s also terrible that she had to shoulder that while trying to process such a traumatic event. Even worse that the internet basically bullied her into showing picture proof of her injuries, too. We sincerely hope justice gets served in this case so that she can truly begin put this horrific incident behind her.

Elsewhere in the feature, the conversation continued on a lighter note where Megan revealed just how close she still is with her Savage Remix collaborator, Beyoncé:

“She’s so calm. She would just be like, ‘Megan, live your life.’ Then Jay-Z will call me and be like, ‘Hey, listen, you know, you supposed to be turning up right now. You really need to be somewhere driving a boat. Live your life. Just f**k that.'”

GREAT advice from one of the most successful, booked, busy, and unbothered couples in the game!

She also commented on the p***y power that radiates from her chart-topping single WAP with Cardi B:

“I know this about me. This is my pleasure, this is my vagina; I know this vagina bomb. Sometimes you just got to remind people that you’re magical and everything about you down to your vagina and to your toes is magical.”

And after joining the ranks of Trina, Lil’ Kim, Missy Elliott, Jill Scott, and more female artists who’ve expertly wound the concept of sexual confidence in their music just like their male counterparts, Thee Stallion had this to say:

“I feel like a lot of men just get scared when they see women teaching other women to own sex for themselves. Sex is something that it should be good on both ends, but a lot of times it feels like it’s something that men use as a weapon or like a threat. I feel like men think that they own sex, and I feel like it scares them when women own sex.”

We have a feeling those empowering female anthems won’t stop anytime soon, so either get with it or get over it, guys! So great to hear her just embracing her sexual prowess and femininity like this, despite everything that’s been unfairly thrown at her this year.

Before you go, check out more stunning shots from Meg’s cover story (below), the full feature (HERE) and let us know what you think about everything she revealed here in the comments!

