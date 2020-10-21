Megan Thee Stallion Calls Tory Lanez ‘Crazy’ After He Claims She’s Still A ‘Friend’ Despite ‘False’ Accusations About Shooting!

Tory Lanez is still declaring his innocence following Megan Thee Stallion‘s claim the rapper shot her in the foot after a night of partying.

On Tuesday, the Say It artist went live on Instagram to address the “false information” that’s been going around following his arrest and subsequent felony assault charge. Not only did he continue by implying his one-time flame was lying, but he also surprisingly called her his “friend.”

This all comes one week after Megan was granted a protective order against the Canadian.

Related: Megan Slays Her First Virtual Concert Since Tory Lanez Shooting

Tory — AKA Daystar Peterson — opened up to his followers about the accusations made by the WAP songstress, saying during the livestream:

“She knows what happened, I know what happened, and we know that what you’re saying, the alleged things and alleged accusations to my name, are not true. It’s falsified information, it’s false information and it’s not accurate information.”

Adding how his intent isn’t to slam the 25-year-old Houston native, he claimed he has no ill will by defending he’s innocent:

“I don’t ever want to come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl, or be at a place where I’m disrespecting her. Because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend, no matter what. Even if she doesn’t look at me like that, I look at her like she’s still my friend.”

Uhh, well, it’s definitely not mutual!!

Possibly responding to him calling her his pal AND denying her allegations, the Cardi B collaborator took to Twitter last night, retorting:

“This N***a genuinely crazy.”

For those not familiar, Lanez was also charged earlier this month with “assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle,” according to the LA County District Attorney’s Office. He broke his silence hours later, tweeting in part to fans:

“…the truth will come to the light … I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u .”

This isn’t the first time he’s painted himself as the victim either!

Late last month, the singer dropped his album Daystar, which featured a diss track about the violent incident. Alleging he was being framed by his ex-lover’s team, Tory rapped on Money Over Fallout:

“Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit / Knowin’ I ain’t do it but I’m comin’ at my truest / Tryna keep this s**t two hunnid with you, shorty, I can’t prove it / But them people in yo’ ear, they the true ones that I fear / They really got you thinkin’ Tory Lanez would do you in, for real / Don’t forget you was my bitch, I held it down and kept it real / I would never paint no fake picture of you just for some mills / And I thought that you was solid too, but look at how you doin’ me / Look at how you doin’ me, people tryna ruin me / And what’s even worse is I’m still thinkin’ about you and me”

Clearly he’s had no change of heart! Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via WENN/Instar]