Fans React To Meghan Markle's 'Peak Level Cringe' After Dodgers' World Series Win!

Meghan Markle and the World Series aren’t a good match, apparently! The Duchess of Sussex is taking heat for a video celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers winning the baseball competition against the Toronto Blue Jays!

On Saturday night, the Dodges took home the trophy after a super close game! To celebrate, Meg posted a black-and-white video to her Instagram Story of her jumping up and down in excitement while watching the game in a movie room with her hubby, Prince Harry, and friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen. As Meghan celebrated, Harry sat in a reclining chair looking anything but enthused. Meanwhile, Meghan and Kelly hugged while cheering — finally getting Harry to crack a small smile and chuckle.

Watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s PDA-packed celebration following Dodgers World Series win https://t.co/PSOVcHs1Vy pic.twitter.com/85RDWmTt7y — New York Post (@nypost) November 2, 2025

Kelly later took to her IG Story to give some insight into why Harry looked so annoyed! Despite wearing a Dodgers hat while attending Game 4 of the World Series (earning him a ton of boos), he was rooting for the Canadian team! She wrote:

“Sorry H your team didn’t win but mine diiiiiiiiid. @dodgers I LOVE YOU!!!!”

Meghan’s video has since gone viral — with fans blasting her as being “fake” and “irritating”! Complaining on X (Twitter), critics wrote:

“This is peak level cringe. Imagine a former Royal Prince Harry has been reduced to a being an unpaid ‘extra’ in his wife’s deluded fantasy world.” “This is irritating to see. Fake AF. Of course it was NOT staged because, you know, the camera was perfectly positioned to capture everyone. Oh my gosh! Look how happy we are and so into each other. See, we have a friend and it’s not my bottle of wine.” “LOOKS SO FAKE” “Yeah right, it’s always an act” “Load of performative fakery! She just so happened to have a camera set up Henry looking as miserable as ever.” “She’s so Thirsty. Everything she does is ‘staged’. What sports fan films themselves watching a game to post online? No. No one.” “He was a Dodger’s fan the other day, but after the backlash, he’s now a Blue Jays fan. Pair of clowns.”

Yeesh!

The couple hasn’t responded to the backlash. Perhaps they oughta lay off social media for a little — it’s rough out there for them! LOLz!

Reactions, y’all?? Do U think this video was “staged”? Was it problematic? Sound OFF (below)!

