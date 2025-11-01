Harry & Meghan Are Prince William's Next Targets After Andrew's Exile, Hints Royal Aide -- AND THEY KNOW IT!

Prince Andrew is no longer PRINCE Andrew. He’s been kicked out of the royal family almost entirely, stripped of all his duties, titles, everything. He’s just plain ol’ Betty Munroe now, aka Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

It’s not a move we expected King Charles to make — we heard he didn’t have the heart to go through with it. But with future monarch Prince William in his ear, he pulled the trigger that Queen Elizabeth never could. He kicked his brother out into the cold. (Figuratively, that is. The guy still gets to go be a rich guy living in their country estate.)

But is this just the beginning when it comes to cleaning house? After all, Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein scandal has been in the public eye more than a decade, and they’re just now taking action. It really feels like things are changing as Will prepares to ascend. No more scandals, no more PR nightmares. But does that mean they’re going after ALL their PR issues??

A former royal aide at Kensington Palace told DailyMail.com this week that they got the sense this was the start of the real slimming down of the monarchy that Charles was said to be interested in. They said “now that they’re picking away at the edges” — meaning Andrew and his ex-wife — “a bigger unravelling is coming”:

“The role William has — to try to forge something sustainable — is now in stark relief. And no, Charles isn’t up to that job. Once Andrew stops being the convenient cover, then where will people look next?”

That ominous clue points at one house only: Sussex.

They’re hinting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to lose what titles they have left, as well! Heck, even their children, Archie and Lilibet, may lose their titles and claims. And what’s more, it feels like they know it.

Rob Shuter revealed in his Naughty But Nice substack on Friday that a “well-placed source” told him Harry was “blindsided” by the news his uncle was being stripped of his titles. Not only did he not know it was coming, he didn’t know it could happen, per the insider:

“His stomach dropped. He thought titles were untouchable. Now he’s not so sure.”

Wow. So it isn’t just speculation from others that this could be coming. Harry knows enough to fear it, too! And perhaps Meghan does, too! That could explain why she deleted that As Ever post that made it seem like she was smiling at Andrew’s ouster!

Do YOU think they’ll come for Harry and Meghan next??

