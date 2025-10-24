Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Director Of Communications Quits Only MONTHS Into Job -- And Team Sussex Is Already Doing Damage Control!

Not again! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have lost ANOTHER staff member!

DailyMail.com confirmed on Friday the couple’s Director of Communications, Emily Robinson, quit after just four months! Emily joined in late May. She was previously Netflix‘s Senior Director of Publicity and oversaw publicity for The Crown. A source told People she left on her own accord. A friend of the exec’s told DM:

“It was her decision. She left a few weeks ago. She’s not a quitter, so things must have been pretty horrible for her to go.”

Yeesh.

Related: Chrissy Teigen Defends Friendship With ‘Polarizing’ Meghan

She has yet to update her LinkedIn to include any mention of working for the Duke and Duchess. Interestingly, their spokesperson actually spoke out about the exit, telling People:

“Ms. Robinson oversaw project-based work for a very successful season of With Love, Meghan and additional support for the production company.”

They added:

“She did an excellent job and completed these projects with great success.”

Huh…

So, why is she leaving then?? There’s been no news about a potential third season of With Love, Meghan yet (though a holiday special has been announced). Does this mean the project’s been axed and therefore Emily’s moving on to bigger and better things? Or did she just get sick of dealing with the royals?

It’s hard to know for now. She’s one of many employees in recent years who have quit on the couple amid reports Meghan, in particular, is a super difficult boss. They really can’t seem to keep anyone for long!

Reactions?! What do you think happened??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]