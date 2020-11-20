UH OH! Meghan Markle Reveals She DID Share Info With 'Friend' Involved In 'Unauthorized' Finding Freedom Biography!

It appears Meghan Markle did have some involvement in the “unauthorized” biography of her and Prince Harry after all!

The Duchess of Sussex’s lawyers revealed in new court docs that while neither she nor Harry ever spoke or collaborated directly with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand on the biography Finding Freedom, the 38-year-old did indirectly give input in the book via a friend who she knew was working with the authors.

According to the docs, Meg spoke to her friend out of concern that her fallout with her father, Thomas Markle, would be misrepresented in the biography. The docs state:

“[Meghan] was concerned that her father’s narrative in the media that she had abandoned him and had not even tried to contact him (which was false) would be repeated, when in fact she had tried to call him, and text him, and had even written a letter to him to try to persuade him to stop dealing with the media; and he had written back to her.”

In an effort to prevent a different narrative from being written, Meg’s lawyers said she “indicated to a person whom she knew had already been approached by the authors that the true position as above (which that person and several others who knew [Meghan] already knew) could be communicated to the authors to prevent any further misrepresentation.” The docs added:

“She does not know to what extent or in what terms this one item of information concerning her communications with her father was shared with the authors.”

Hmmm…

For those who don’t know, these claims were made in response to Associated Newspapers, which the Suits alum is suing for breach of privacy, infringement of copyright and breach of data protection. Previously, the Mail on Sunday argued that Meg and Harry waived their right to privacy when they allegedly collaborated with the Finding Freedom authors on the contents of the book — but clearly Meg’s team is pushing a different narrative.

The Duchess’ lawyers also hit back at the Mail on Sunday’s allegation that she collaborated with Communications Secretary Jason Knauf on the contents of the infamous letter she sent to her father as part of a “media strategy.” Meg’s counsel argued that the mother-of-one told Knauf, “a trusted advisor,” about the letter she was writing because he was “responsible for reporting (as was required by palace protocol) the fact that [Meghan] was going to write to her father to more senior people in the Royal households, all of whom had to be kept apprised of any public-facing issues (the media spectacle surrounding Mr Markle being one such issue).”

While the team states that Meghan shared an early draft of the letter, which she wrote on her iPhone, with Jason and her hubby, they argue she only did so “for support, as this was a deeply painful process that they lived through with her.” After the trio agreed on the final draft, she hand-wrote the letter to Thomas, which was ultimately published by the Mail on Sunday.

The Duchess’ legal team also denies the idea that she and Harry had final approval of Finding Freedom’s contents, and refutes the rumors that they have received financial aid from taxpayer funds. The privacy trial was set to begin in January 2021, but Meg’s team was granted their request to delay the trial to the fall for reasons that are “confidential.”

What do U think about this revelation, Perezcious readers? Would you consider purposefully whispering to a friend who was collaborating with the authors a collaboration in itself? We'll see what the High Court thinks eventually

