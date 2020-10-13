Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Gush About ‘Fantastic’ Time Quarantining With Son Archie: ‘We Were Both There For His First Steps’

Young Master Archie is growing up fast!

Over the weekend, his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for a virtual chat with activist Malala Yousafzai to commemorate International Day of the Girl and discuss education in the time of coronavirus. The former royal highness and his actress wife spoke about its benefits in their own lives, and how it would factor into their son’s life as he reaches new milestones.

The Suits alum reflected:

“To be able to raise our son in a way where everything about his nourishment is in terms of educational substance, and how you can learn and how you can grow. You know, having the privilege of being able to go to school is something that, I think, oftentimes is taken for granted. It’s very difficult for a lot of people to recognize just the ability to have a schoolbook is a luxury for so many people.”

Later on, Malala asked how the couple had been spending their time during the ongoing quarantine. They joked, “On Zoom calls,” but acknowledged the best part has been spending time with their 17-month old. Harry shared:

“We were both there for his first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything.”

Awww!!

Meghan added about the extra quality time:

“And it’s just fantastic, because I think in so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more externally, and we’d miss a lot of those moments. So I think it’s been a lot of really good family time.”

The pair have been open about mental health struggles, as they recently appeared together on the Teenager Therapy podcast for World Mental Health Day, where Meghan opened up about the nearly “unsurvivable” nature of being “the most trolled person in the entire world.” Her husband was quick to apply the message in their talk with the 23-year-old, saying:

“Those are really special moments, but at the same time, as Meghan says, we’ve been working really, really hard and completely understand and get how challenging this is for absolutely everyone. The longer it goes on the more it’s going to be felt especially from a mental health aspect. This is a really unifying moment to bring everyone together and acknowledge what everyone has been through, this traumatic experience, wherever you are in the world.”

So true.

We’re lucky to have leaders like these three to step up in such dark times. (Especially when others are… well… colossal failures.)

Ch-ch-check out their discussion (below):

[Image via WENN/Avalon]