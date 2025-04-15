Meghan Markle Recalls Challenges Of Having To 'Detach' & Learn To Let Go After Heartbreaking 2020 Miscarriage 

Meghan Markle is opening up about the challenges of suffering a miscarriage.

The Duchess of Sussex sadly suffered a pregnancy loss in July 2020, something she detailed months later in a New York Times essay in which she recalled the “almost unbearable grief” she experienced. At the time, she was only mom to Prince Archie, now 5. She went on to welcome Princess Lilibet, 3.

Related: Royal Family Scared Prince Harry Could Release Second Book

Now, in a new episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast out on Tuesday, the activist spoke about what it was like moving on from this loss with Reshma Saujani, the founder of Girls Who Code and CEO of Moms First. At one point, Meg pointed out the challenges of needing to “perform” while privately dealing with the heartbreak of a miscarriage — something Reshma sadly understands. Meghan expressed:

“I’ll bring this up if you’re comfortable talking about it because I know you’ve spoken publicly about as you’re doing Girls Who Code, all the interpersonal things that are happening for you at that time and the miscarriages that you’ve experienced.”

The Suits alum continued:

“I’ve spoken about the miscarriage that we experienced. I think in some parallel way, when you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for and to be able to be okay at a certain point to let something go, something go that you plan to love for a long time.”

Oof. How tough! Reshma gushed about Meghan’s “really insightful” commentary on the difficulties of moving on after a miscarriage, noting it was like the 43-year-old was “reading my diaries.” The businesswoman reflected:

“I don’t think anyone’s seen it that way, like, said it that way for me.”

Recalling her own experience with this, the lawyer shared that she actually had to hand over all her business responsibilities to her team “just to breathe” after a “path of serial miscarriages.” So hard. Meghan commended her for her “courage” to ask for help.

Elsewhere in the vulnerable chat, the ladies gushed about parenthood with the politician acknowledging she never wants to choose between being a “girl boss and a trad wife.” Meghan agreed:

“I love being a mom. Oh my gosh. I love being a mom so much. It’s my favorite thing.”

She loves it so much that sometimes she has a hard time detaching herself for some necessary me time, the actress continued:

“Let me just scroll through pictures of them endlessly on my phone. Then my husband’s like, ‘My love, can you just give yourself a minute? Why don’t you go work out? Why don’t you go take a bath?’ … I’m like, I know, but I just want to cuddle. It’s the parenting paradigm where it is so full-on, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. But I think what’s really key about what you said, and the pandemic may have been the thing that shifted this when working from home and parenting from home where they are completely converged [it] can feel incredibly overwhelming.”

In the premiere episode of her podcast, Meghan pointed out that work-life balance can be challenging in a post-pandemic world, but clearly, she wouldn’t trade this for the world!

Hear a clip from the candid episode (below):

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]