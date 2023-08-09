Still Together?! Axed Try Guys Star Ned Fulmer Spotted With His Wife At The Eras Tour -- Nearly A Year After Explosive Cheating Scandal!

Well, it looks like Ned Fulmer and his wife Ariel are sticking together no matter what.

Nearly a year ago, the YouTube group The Try Guys was in crisis mode when one of their founding members was caught cheating on his wife! Ned was quickly axed from the team after he admitted to having a “consensual workplace relationship” with another colleague. He promised to focus all his attention on his “marriage” and two children after the scandal was exposed. Now we finally have an unexpected update on how things are going!

Related: Kaitlyn Bristowe ‘Terrified To Have Kids’ After Jason Tartick Split!

Ned and Ariel were caught all smiles over the weekend at a Taylor Swift concert! It was actually the former Buzzfeed star’s sister, Grace Fulmer, who revealed the pair are (seemingly) still an item when she posted a series of snapshots of her and her friends at the Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, according to Us Weekly.

In one pic taken after the show and posted to her Instagram Story, Ariel and Ned could be seen side-by-side jumping for joy. Ariel wore a sparkly silver ensemble while the embattled former content creator was showing off his shirtless body in an unbuttoned black jacket and matching pants. Ch-ch-check it out!

Wow! They look SO happy! Is that just the euphoria of a T-Swift concert?! Or does this mean they’re still going strong?

While Ariel thanked fans for their support when the infidelity news first broke last September, the day after the affair made headlines, she and Ned were spotted smiling and wearing their wedding rings. Later, she deleted the word “wife” from her IG bio, but Ned’s bio has remained unchanged, noting he is “@arielmfulmer’s Husband.” They never announced plans to separate either, and have both been inactive on social media. If we’re judging things from this outing, then we’d say they managed to work things out! Thoughts?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Ned Fulmer/Instagram]