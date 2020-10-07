Meghan Trainor & Husband Daryl Sabara Expecting Their First Child Together!

Dear future baby: Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are officially expecting you!

During an appearance on the Today show Wednesday, the All About That Bass singer and Spy Kids star announced they are pregnant with their first child together. OMG!

Video: Daryl Reunites With Spy Kids Co-Star Alexa PenaVega On Meghan’s IG Live

The songstress teased:

“I’m very good as you can tell — it’s all Christmas here. But there’s other news that I’m dying to tell you and my heart’s pounding out of my chest.”

Trainor then said, “Hit it, Daryl,” prompting her hubby to proudly reveal:

“We’re pregnant!”

Yay!

The 26-year-old Grammy winner added:

“We’re so excited we couldn’t sleep. We’ve been waiting for so long. I was thinking about who do we tell first and I’ve told Hoda [Kotb] since I was 19, going to the Today show, ‘I will have the most babies in the world.’ “

Good thing she’s already getting to work on that then! Ch-ch-check out Meg’s additional Instagram announcement (below).

Congrats to the happy parents-to-be!

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN/Meghan Trainor/Instagram]