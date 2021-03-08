Prince Harry Clarifies Queen Elizabeth & Prince Phillip Were NOT Behind Archie’s Skin Color Conversation

Oprah would like to get one thing very clear this morning!

There was a LOT to be shocked about during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s revealing tell-all with the talk show host on CBS Sunday night, but perhaps one of the most disheartening things to hear was the fact that members of the Royal family had discussed Archie’s skin color prior to his birth…. a revelation that literally left the renowned media personality’s jaw on the floor.

During the sit-down, Markle, who is the first person of color to join the notable British fam, explained there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [their future children’s] skin was going to be when he was born.” Seriously, WTF?!

While not privy to the actual talks herself, the Duchess of Sussex (pregnant and reeling the aggressive attacks on her character by the press) said her husband had been approached by multiple family members on the topic. So naturally, all our minds were spinning — because who the heck would ask that?? Unfortunately, Harry was incredibly tight-lipped about the ordeal, promptly shutting down Oprah’s attempts to learn more about the private conversation once he joined the interview. The Prince demanded:

“That conversation, I’m never going to share. It was awkward and I was a bit shocked.”

But during a special discussion with Gayle King on Monday’s CBS This Morning in which more unseen clips of the special were aired, the journalist pressed her friend, asking:

“There’s a big guessing game all around the world, ‘Who was it, who was it, who was it?’ I thought it was very touching that Harry still is choosing to protect the identity of whoever that was.”

It’s definitely touching considering information like this would no doubt have huge repercussions for the family! That’s why Oprah made certain to squash a few rumors about Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. She explained:

“[Harry] did not share the identity with me. But he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations. … He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations. As you could see I tried to get that answer, on-camera and off.”

WATCH: @Oprah says “it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather” that were a part of the conversations about Prince Harry & Meghan's baby's skin color. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/LpPLmkUEFR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

Wow! While the update isn’t totally surprising (Archie’s parents seemed incredibly fond of the matriarch during the two-hour special), it’s certainly good to know the Queen and her hospitalized partner were not among the more seemingly racist in the fam.

In another exclusive clip released on the network, Princess Diana’s son even admitted that racism in the UK was a “large part” of the family’s decision to step down as senior members and start a life of their own in North America, though the Archewell Audio podcast host didn’t slander his entire home country. In the clip (below) he discusses a pivotal distinction on his views of the UK as a whole versus the UK press.

#EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry reveals to @Oprah a “large part of” the reason he and Meghan left the UK was because of racism. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/ksAZWargg1 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

Yikes! So much for our royal fantasies about life as a prince or princess. This whole peek behind-the-scenes just proves that what you see isn’t always what you get.

Thoughts on Harry and Meghan’s decision to discuss this disgusting conversation over their children’s skin color if they had no intention of confirming those involved? Was it for the good of exposing racism within “the Firm” or are they just adding more flame to the fire? Sound OFF in the comments!

