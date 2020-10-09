Twitter Can’t Deal With Mel Gibson’s Violent Santa Claus Movie!

Mel Gibson is known for his roles in flicks such as Braveheart and Mad Max, but he’s taking on a character even more iconic this time: Santa Claus.

The controversial 64-year-old is starring in a new dark comedy, Fatman, as Kris Kringle, a bitter businessman who is bummed out over the decline in Christmas spirit.

Related: Tricks & Treats! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In October!

In the newly released trailer, Gibson’s character goes up against assassin Walton Goggins who is contracted by a 12-year-old to kill Santa after being put on the naughty list and gifted coal:

“I don’t know what I’m doing wrong, I’ve lost my influence. Maybe it’s time I retire the coat…All I have is a loathing for a world that’s forgotten.” Ch-ch-check out the ridiculous trailer (below): Well, that’s an interesting new take. But Twitter is NOT having any of this, mostly because of its controversial star. Take a look at some of the top responses, both critical and hilarious, (below): Mel Gibson: I wanna do a movie about a white Christian man being persecuted in America. Executives: I don’t think that’s a good… Mel Gibson: Fine. What if he’s Santa? Executives: perfect — Blake Hammond (@BigRadMachine) October 8, 2020 Wait, so they're just making the fake movie in Scrooged for real, starring Mel Gibson? pic.twitter.com/GMF0AKPJWR — Tamra Bonvillain (@TBonvillain) October 8, 2020 Me: "2020 could not get any worse" 2020: "I raise you Mel Gibson as Santa Claus" Me: pic.twitter.com/8RzWCmWT2r — Only Hans (@hoofwank) October 8, 2020 When people say “cancel culture is real,” remind them of the time that raging misogynist and anti-Semite Mel Gibson got paid millions of dollars to play Santa Claus. ???? https://t.co/1HA55Td4gv — April (@ReignOfApril) October 8, 2020 White privilege is mel gibson always managing to find work. — The Manedalorian (@WellGotDamnMane) October 8, 2020 fly on head

fly on head

mel gibson is not my santa

i shan’t get out of bed — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) October 8, 2020

What do U think, Perezcious movie buffs?! Will U be watching this?? (And how would you feel about it if Nicolas Cage were in it instead??) Let us know your take in the comments (below)!