Tricks & Treats! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In October!

Netflix Coming Going October 2020

You may have heard Halloween is canceled — but while trick or treating may not be the safest activity (even with masks LOLz), you can still indulge in some of the horror fun from the safety of your own couch!

And if you are planning on having a party at home, Netflix is providing some decent supplies for your streamer screamer!

Along with the legit horror movies on the service, they’re providing some family entertainment in the form of Adam Sandler being scared stupid in Hubie Halloween. Then just for the grownups, there’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, the follow-up series to the criminally underrated Haunting of Hill House. Those episodes should last you a couple days at least!

Video: First Teaser For Bly Manor

And before the big day it’s also last call on some classic scary flicks like Sleepy Hollow and the Oscar-winning The Silence of the Lambs.

Of course if All Hallows Eve isn’t your thing, there’s always the final season of the Emmys-dominating Schitt’s Creek. Sadly to make room, you will be losing the entire series of Parks And Recreation, as well as film faves The Neverending Story and Magic Mike. But hey, there have to be tricks to make the treats better, right??

See the full list of everything coming and going next month (below)!

Available October 1

Good Morning, Verônica

Carmen Sandiego, season 3

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood

Pasal Kau

The Worst Witch, season 4

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance, season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko, seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee Of the Month

Enemy At The Gates

Evil, season 1

Familiar Wife, season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State Of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House Of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers, all seasons

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger Than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn, season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived In The Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide, season 1

October 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

Ahí te encargo

The Binding

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Emily In Paris

Òlòtūré

Serious Men

Song Exploder

Vampires Vs. The Bronx

October 4

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

October 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

Walk Away From Love

October 7

Hubie Halloween

Schitt’s Creek, season 6

To The Lake

October 9

Deaf U

Fast & Furious Spy Racers, season 2

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Ginny Weds Sunny

The Haunting Of Bly Manor

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

October 12

Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts, season 3

October 13

The Cabin With Bert Kreischer, season 1

Octonauts & The Great Barrier Reef

October 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky

Moneyball

October 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Batman: The Killing Joke

Love Like The Falling Rain

Power Rangers Beast Morphers, season 2 part 1

Rooting For Roona

Social Distance

Half & Half, all seasons

One On One, all seasons

October 16

Alguien tiene que morir

Dream Home Makeover

Grand Army

In A Valley Of Violence

La Révolution

The Last Kids on Earth, book 3

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Unfriended

October 18

ParaNorman

October 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

October 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection

October 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, season 3

Rebecca

October 22

Bending The Arc

Cadaver

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

October 23

Barbarians

Move

Over The Moon

Perdida

The Queen’s Gambit

October 27

Blood Of Zeus

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With A Tool Belt, season 4

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada

October 28

Holidate

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight

Secrets Of The Saqqara Tomb

October 30

Bronx

The Day Of The Lord

His House

Somebody Feed Phil, season 4

Suburra, season 3

October 31

The 12th Man

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

Leaving September 30

Parks And Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Leaving October 1

Emelie

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Leaving October 2

Cult Of Chucky

Truth Or Dare

Leaving October 6

The Water Diviner

Leaving October 7

The Last Airbender

Leaving October 17

The Green Hornet

Leaving October 19

Paper Year

Leaving October 22

While We’re Young

Leaving October 26

Battle: Los Angeles

Leaving October 30

Kristy

Leaving October 31

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte’s Web

Clash Of The Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun With Dick & Jane

The Girl With All The Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway To Heaven, seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence Of The Lambs

Sleepless In Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking Of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura

 

Sep 24, 2020 09:20am PDT

