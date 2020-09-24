Tricks & Treats! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In October!

You may have heard Halloween is canceled — but while trick or treating may not be the safest activity (even with masks LOLz), you can still indulge in some of the horror fun from the safety of your own couch!
And if you are planning on having a party at home, Netflix is providing some decent supplies for your streamer screamer!
Along with the legit horror movies on the service, they’re providing some family entertainment in the form of Adam Sandler being scared stupid in Hubie Halloween. Then just for the grownups, there’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, the follow-up series to the criminally underrated Haunting of Hill House. Those episodes should last you a couple days at least!
Video: First Teaser For Bly Manor
And before the big day it’s also last call on some classic scary flicks like Sleepy Hollow and the Oscar-winning The Silence of the Lambs.
Of course if All Hallows Eve isn’t your thing, there’s always the final season of the Emmys-dominating Schitt’s Creek. Sadly to make room, you will be losing the entire series of Parks And Recreation, as well as film faves The Neverending Story and Magic Mike. But hey, there have to be tricks to make the treats better, right??
See the full list of everything coming and going next month (below)!
Available October 1
Good Morning, Verônica
Carmen Sandiego, season 3
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Pasal Kau
The Worst Witch, season 4
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance, season 2
Basic Instinct
Black ’47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko, seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee Of the Month
Enemy At The Gates
Evil, season 1
Familiar Wife, season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State Of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House Of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt For The Wilderpeople
I’m Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Parkers, all seasons
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger Than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn, season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived In The Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide, season 1
October 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
Ahí te encargo
The Binding
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Emily In Paris
Òlòtūré
Serious Men
Song Exploder
Vampires Vs. The Bronx
October 4
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
October 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero
Walk Away From Love
October 7
Hubie Halloween
Schitt’s Creek, season 6
To The Lake
October 9
Deaf U
Fast & Furious Spy Racers, season 2
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Ginny Weds Sunny
The Haunting Of Bly Manor
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
October 12
Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts, season 3
October 13
The Cabin With Bert Kreischer, season 1
Octonauts & The Great Barrier Reef
October 14
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky
Moneyball
October 15
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
Batman: The Killing Joke
Love Like The Falling Rain
Power Rangers Beast Morphers, season 2 part 1
Rooting For Roona
Social Distance
Half & Half, all seasons
One On One, all seasons
October 16
Alguien tiene que morir
Dream Home Makeover
Grand Army
In A Valley Of Violence
La Révolution
The Last Kids on Earth, book 3
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Unfriended
October 18
ParaNorman
October 19
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2
October 20
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection
October 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, season 3
Rebecca
October 22
Bending The Arc
Cadaver
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
October 23
Barbarians
Move
Over The Moon
Perdida
The Queen’s Gambit
October 27
Blood Of Zeus
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With A Tool Belt, season 4
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada
October 28
Holidate
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight
Secrets Of The Saqqara Tomb
October 30
Bronx
The Day Of The Lord
His House
Somebody Feed Phil, season 4
Suburra, season 3
October 31
The 12th Man
And here’s everything that’s going (below)!
Leaving September 30
Parks And Recreation: Seasons 1-7
Leaving October 1
Emelie
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
Sleeping with Other People
Leaving October 2
Cult Of Chucky
Truth Or Dare
Leaving October 6
The Water Diviner
Leaving October 7
The Last Airbender
Leaving October 17
The Green Hornet
Leaving October 19
Paper Year
Leaving October 22
While We’re Young
Leaving October 26
Battle: Los Angeles
Leaving October 30
Kristy
Leaving October 31
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte’s Web
Clash Of The Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun With Dick & Jane
The Girl With All The Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway To Heaven, seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence Of The Lambs
Sleepless In Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking Of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura
