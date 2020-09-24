Tricks & Treats! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In October!

You may have heard Halloween is canceled — but while trick or treating may not be the safest activity (even with masks LOLz), you can still indulge in some of the horror fun from the safety of your own couch!

And if you are planning on having a party at home, Netflix is providing some decent supplies for your streamer screamer!

Along with the legit horror movies on the service, they’re providing some family entertainment in the form of Adam Sandler being scared stupid in Hubie Halloween. Then just for the grownups, there’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, the follow-up series to the criminally underrated Haunting of Hill House. Those episodes should last you a couple days at least!

Video: First Teaser For Bly Manor

And before the big day it’s also last call on some classic scary flicks like Sleepy Hollow and the Oscar-winning The Silence of the Lambs.

Of course if All Hallows Eve isn’t your thing, there’s always the final season of the Emmys-dominating Schitt’s Creek. Sadly to make room, you will be losing the entire series of Parks And Recreation, as well as film faves The Neverending Story and Magic Mike. But hey, there have to be tricks to make the treats better, right??

See the full list of everything coming and going next month (below)!

Available October 1 Good Morning, Verônica Carmen Sandiego, season 3 Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood Pasal Kau The Worst Witch, season 4 A.M.I. Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls Along Came a Spider Bakugan: Armored Alliance, season 2 Basic Instinct Black ’47 Cape Fear Code Lyoko, seasons 1-4 The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) Employee Of the Month Enemy At The Gates Evil, season 1 Familiar Wife, season 1 Fargo Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate Free State Of Jones Ghost Rider Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past Gran Torino Her House Of 1,000 Corpses Human Nature Hunt For The Wilderpeople I’m Leaving Now The Longest Yard (1974) The Parkers, all seasons The Pirates! Band of Misfits Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire The Prince & Me Poseidon (2006) The Outpost Stranger Than Fiction Superman Returns Sword Art Online: Alicization Troy The Unicorn, season 1 WarGames We Have Always Lived In The Castle Yogi Bear You Cannot Hide, season 1 October 2 A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween Ahí te encargo The Binding Dick Johnson Is Dead Emily In Paris Òlòtūré Serious Men Song Exploder Vampires Vs. The Bronx October 4 David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet October 6 Dolly Parton: Here I Am Saturday Church StarBeam: Halloween Hero Walk Away From Love October 7 Hubie Halloween Schitt’s Creek, season 6 To The Lake October 9 Deaf U Fast & Furious Spy Racers, season 2 The Forty-Year-Old Version Ginny Weds Sunny The Haunting Of Bly Manor Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters October 12 Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts, season 3 October 13 The Cabin With Bert Kreischer, season 1 Octonauts & The Great Barrier Reef October 14 Alice Junior BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky Moneyball October 15 A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting Batman: The Killing Joke Love Like The Falling Rain Power Rangers Beast Morphers, season 2 part 1 Rooting For Roona Social Distance Half & Half, all seasons One On One, all seasons October 16 Alguien tiene que morir Dream Home Makeover Grand Army In A Valley Of Violence La Révolution The Last Kids on Earth, book 3 The Trial Of The Chicago 7 Unfriended October 18 ParaNorman October 19 Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 October 20 Carol The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection October 21 My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, season 3 Rebecca October 22 Bending The Arc Cadaver The Hummingbird Project Yes, God, Yes October 23 Barbarians Move Over The Moon Perdida The Queen’s Gambit October 27 Blood Of Zeus Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With A Tool Belt, season 4 Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada October 28 Holidate Metallica Through The Never Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight Secrets Of The Saqqara Tomb October 30 Bronx The Day Of The Lord His House Somebody Feed Phil, season 4 Suburra, season 3 October 31 The 12th Man

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

Leaving September 30 Parks And Recreation: Seasons 1-7 Leaving October 1 Emelie The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Sleeping with Other People Leaving October 2 Cult Of Chucky Truth Or Dare Leaving October 6 The Water Diviner Leaving October 7 The Last Airbender Leaving October 17 The Green Hornet Leaving October 19 Paper Year Leaving October 22 While We’re Young Leaving October 26 Battle: Los Angeles Leaving October 30 Kristy Leaving October 31 Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Burlesque Charlotte’s Web Clash Of The Titans District 9 The Firm Fun With Dick & Jane The Girl With All The Gifts Grandmaster Highway To Heaven, seasons 1-5 The Interview Just Friends Magic Mike Nacho Libre The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! The NeverEnding Story The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter Nights in Rodanthe The Patriot Set Up The Silence Of The Lambs Sleepless In Seattle Sleepy Hollow Spaceballs The Taking Of Pelham 123 The Ugly Truth Underworld Underworld: Evolution Underworld: Rise of the Lycans Zathura

[Image via Pop TV/Netflix/YouTube.]