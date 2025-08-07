Mel Gibson Told Joe Rogan This Banned Drug Cured His Friends’ Cancer -- Now A Man Has Died From Taking It

Mel Gibson pushed the theory that de-worming medication can cure cancer… And now a man is dead.

Six months ago, Mel appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience, and the filmmaker and the comedian shared their medical theories. The embattled Oscar-winner said:

“I don’t believe that there is anything that can afflict mankind that hasn’t got a natural cure for it. I think that there has to be — it just makes sense to me. Now, I couldn’t prove it, but I just believe that there’s got to be something that cures things.”

He told host Joe Rogan that three of his friends who had “stage four cancer” dabbled with dangerous drugs and are now cured:

“I have three friends. All three of them had stage four cancer. All three of them don’t have cancer right now at all — and they had some serious stuff going on.”

He revealed the guys took Ivermectin and Fenbendazole. According to the Mayo Clinic, Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug “used to treat river blindness (onchocerciasis), intestinal infection from threadworms (strongyloidiasis), and other kinds of worm infections” — particularly in livestock such as horses and cows. Fenbendazole is a broad spectrum benzimidazole anthelmintic “used to treat infections caused by worms,” but is NOT approved for human use.

Mel added his friends “drank hydrochloride something or other” and “methylene blue,” which Joe added “has profound effects on your mitochondria.” Mel tagged on:

“This stuff works, man.”

Hear their baffling conversation (below):

According to the Mayo Clinic, methylene blue is used to treat methemoglobinemia, a condition that “occurs when the blood cannot deliver oxygen where it is needed in the body.” Doesn’t sound like it’s something for preventive care for cancer…

The FDA has in the past urged humans NOT to take Ivermectin at all. It’s generally used on HORSES. But people will be people… And while Mel claims three of his friends are in better health because of the deworming drugs, one UK man has now died from using them.

According to multiple outlets, Lee Redpath of Cambridge tragically passed away in April after starting himself on a round of Fenbendazole. According to The US Sun, he was rushed to the hospital with signs of liver failure after taking the drug for three weeks. According to the outlet, he ordered it from a supplier in Ukraine thinking it would be safe after hearing on social media that it cures cancer, despite it being banned for human consumption.

At an inquest following Redpath’s death, his girlfriend Lauren Laul blamed his use of the drug on misconceptions stemming from the United States:

“He saw it online, thought it was safe, people in America are using it. He didn’t have medical assistance taking it so I think some sort of warning should be made. I am seeing it advertised online and people can get it themselves like Lee did and unknowingly be killing themselves because they didn’t have all the information.”

That’s SO insane. These armchair medical experts are just sharing stuff online with no medical basis at all… Lauren noted Lee may have been using the dangerous drug for up to two years before his death, so it’s unlikely his use was inspired directly by listening to this episode. But it’s not helping the spread of deadly misinformation when guys respected in their fields, like Gibson and Rogan, help push the nonsense out there.

It has since been declared that Redpath DID die because of his use of the drug. Caroline Jones, assistant coroner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, revealed he died of liver and renal failure due to fenbendazole induced liver injury, which was catapulted by a background of alcohol-induced cirrhosis. During the inquest, Jones explained:

“It was thought likely fenbendazole was the primary cause of the acute injury. Lee’s conditions deteriorated despite treatment but he was not a candidate for transplant. He improved briefly but on April 27 his condition worsened, it was recognised Lee’s organs were failing and he passed away at 6.06 pm on April 29. While Lee may have taken fenbendazole with good intentions to improve his health, it constituted a deliberate act with the unintended consequence of his death.”

Dr. Gwilym Webb of Addenbrooke’s Hospital has since warned that Fenbendazole has “no proven benefit for preventing or treating cancer in humans.”

This is SO preventable, people. Don’t take advice from social media, from actors, or from podcasts to treat cancer! Listen to DOCTORS!

