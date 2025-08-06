Got A Tip?

Epstein Victims BLAST Donald Trump For Protecting Himself & His 'Wealthy Friends'!

Donald Trump DOJ Attacked By Jeffrey Epstein Victims Letters

We don’t know where MAGA is falling on this Jeffrey Epstein story. Over the last month we’ve seen a lot of falling in line with Donald Trump despite the fact everything he says about it makes him look guiltier. More and more folks saying they no longer care about a pedo sex trafficking ring getting away with it… so messed up.

But you know who’s had enough of Trump and his Justice Department‘s handling of the Epstein files? The actual victims of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Two different accusers separately filed letters to US District Judge Richard Berman in a Manhattan court on Monday as the DOJ attempts to unseal grand jury testimony from the criminal case against Epstein.

Related: Trump Says He KNEW Epstein ‘Stole’ Virginia Giuffre From Mar-a-Lago — Her Family Has Questions!

One victim expressed “disdain, disgust and fear” for how Trump’s DOJ had handled the case so far:

“I wish you would have handled and would handle the whole ‘Epstein Files’ with more respect towards and for the victims. I am not some pawn in your political warfare. What you have done and continue to do is eating at me day after day as you help to perpetuate this story indefinitely.”

Their suggestion for how to handle it? The same damn thing everyone else wants!

“Why not be completely transparent? Show us all the files with only the necessary redactions! Be done with it and allow me/us to heal. You protect yourself and your powerful and wealthy ‘friends’ (not enemies) over the victims, why?”

Preach it!

AG Pam Bondi claimed very loudly that her DOJ would release all the Epstein docs. They took months to review what they had… but we now have it on good authority agents were tasked with the main priority of flagging Trump’s name! Shouldn’t the main thing have been blocking victims’ names and info? After all, that’s the main excuse the administration has given for not releasing everything! Well, the victims themselves aren’t buying it!

The other victim declared in her letter she was “not sure the highest priority here is the victims, justice for the victims or combating child exploitation”:

“… Rather, I feel like the DOJ’s and FBI’s priority is protecting the ‘third-party,’ the wealthy men by focusing on scrubbing their names off the files.”

One way to be sure, right? And this victim even had a suggestion for how to do it! Release it all but have “an approved third-party review these documents to ensure that NO victims names or likenesses are revealed through this release”:

“It is imperative with the scrutiny over this media frenzy that the victims are completely and entirely protected.”

So the next time someone uses the victims as an excuse for the files not being released? You show them those quotes. The victims want the guilty taken down more than the rest of us.

As far as protecting the names of wealthy and powerful men from being associated with the scandal? Sorry, but no. The couple dozen guys whose names appear can deal with it. This is what America wants, it’s what the majority of the country have wanted THE ENTIRE TIME.

But of course Trump always knew he was never going to release that. JFC, way before he got elected the second time he telegraphed exactly what he’s doing in that Fox & Friends interview. When asked if he’d release the Epstein files, he said:

“Yeah… I would. [pause] I guess I would. [pause] I think that less so, because you don’t want to affect people’s lives if it’s phony stuff in there, because it’s a lot of phony stuff with that world…”

Even back then he was dithering about it. He was never going to release this stuff, y’all.

[Image via SDNY/DOJ/MEGA/WENN.]

Aug 05, 2025 18:10pm PDT

