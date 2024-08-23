Got A Tip?

Only LIARS In The Building! Meryl Streep & Martin Short Hold Hands At Premiere Party Months After Denying Dating Rumors!

Meryl Streep & Martin Short Hold Hands At Only Murders Premiere Afterparty Months After Shutting Down Dating Rumors!

It looks like there IS something going on between Meryl Streep and Martin Short after all!

Earlier this year, the Only Murders in the Building co-stars sparked romance rumors when they sat next to each other at the Golden Globes. They just looked so cute together!

Selena Gomez only fueled the speculation when she denied that she and Taylor Swift were gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet! Instead, the singer claimed she told her best friend about her two pals “who hooked up.” Fans immediately thought she was talking about Martin and Meryl! However, a representative for the 74-year-old comedian insisted they are “just very good friends, nothing more.” Martin himself even denied the rumors, saying on the Club Random Podcast:

“We are not a couple. We are just very close friends.”

Yeah… Sure, Martin. Then, explain why we all saw Meryl and him holding hands this week!

Yes, you read that right! The pair attended the premiere of the fourth season of Only Murders on Thursday night, where they were very touchy-feely! On the red carpet, Martin and Meryl posed for pics together and even held hands at one point. Take a look at a clip (below):

Obviously, they were at a work event. It possibly was just a friendly interaction between two co-stars. However, what happened after the premiere has the internet buzzing with romance rumors again! In a video posted by Deadline on X (Twitter), Meryl and Martin were seen holding hands AGAIN as they went to the afterparty! Check it out (below):

They seemed a little too cozy to just be “friends” and “nothing more,” right?! We got the vibes this was a soft launch after all that denial! And we love this for them! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF!

Aug 23, 2024 11:04am PDT

