Martin Short Addresses Meryl Streep Dating Rumors In New Interview!

Martin Short is addressing Meryl Streep romance rumors head on.

During a conversation with Bill Maher on the Club Random Podcast on Sunday, the Father of the Bride star pumped the brakes on speculation he and his Only Murders in the Building co-star are Hollywood’s newest “power couple.”

Maher praised the 73-year-old’s “A-lister” status, speculating, “I don’t think it’s just because you’re a power couple with Meryl Streep –” before Martin cut in to correct him. Through laughter, he clarified:

“We are not a couple. We are just very close friends.”

Bill looked surprised, joking:

“Oh. Well you should, because there’s nothing more powerful in Hollywood than a power couple.”

See the interview (below):

This all comes after the co-stars made waves while sitting next to one another at the Golden Globes earlier this month. Fans on social media at the time said things like:

“Sitting with the knowledge that Meryl Streep and Martin Short might be in love but I have no proof” “Meryl Streep & Martin Short allegedly dating is now my Roman Empire”

Selena Gomez didn’t help after she denied rumors that she and Taylor Swift were gossipping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet — instead, she said she was telling the Love Story singer about her two friends “who hooked up.”

The way they look at each other pic.twitter.com/bDN3xzt0JE — S❤️‍???? Meryl Streep (@stanmstreep) January 8, 2024

At the time, fans thought she might mean her Only Murders co-stars, but Martin shut down those rumors through a rep, saying he and Meryl are “just very good friends, nothing more.”

He certainly doubled down on that statement with Bill, but Meryl IS hot on the market off a decades-long marriage… So maybe they’re just trying to fly under the radar for a while? Or who knows, maybe the really are just friends?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

