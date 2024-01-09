Could Selena Gomez Have Been Talking About Meryl Streep & Martin Short Dating?!

The moment Selena Gomez spilled some hot tea to bestie Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes has become a mystery with as many twists as a season of Only Murders In The Building… And we hate to say it, but we have a really wild new theory to examine now!

On Tuesday, Selly took to Instagram to assure everyone she and Taylor and Keleigh Sperry were NOT talking about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner as previously guessed!

She commented on E!‘s post about the speculation:

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business.”

Now that would be that, except… there was a completely separate speculation growing after Sunday’s ceremony.

A lot of viewers started to wonder after watching them together whether there might be something going on between Meryl Streep and Martin Short!

The co-stars were at the same table at the Globes to support Only Murders, right next to Selena. And a lot of fans thought they looked awfully romantic! See a few of the spicier comments from X (Twitter)…

“Are we not gonna talk about Meryl Streep and Martin Short sitting together ” “Sitting with the knowledge that Meryl Streep and Martin Short might be in love but I have no proof” “Meryl Streep & Martin Short allegedly dating is now my Roman Empire”

The thing is, the speculation has apparently been growing the past few weeks! In early December there was a whole thread on Reddit about it! The Amateur Gourmet writer Adam Roberts even tweeted in early December:

“I heard a rumor that Meryl Streep and Martin Short are dating”

I heard a rumor that Meryl Streep and Martin Short are dating ???? https://t.co/1NEG6XSzx6 — Adam Roberts (@amateurgourmet) December 5, 2023

Meryl recently split from her husband Don Gummer after 45 years. So she is on the market. And she and the Three Amigos star just have so much chemistry — which obviously came to a head on Sunday night, as everyone noticed!

The way they look at each other pic.twitter.com/bDN3xzt0JE — S❤️‍???? Meryl Streep (@stanmstreep) January 8, 2024

OK, two totally separate stories, right? But what if…

We mean, Selena was sitting next to these two all night! What if her hot goss was telling Taylor and Keleigh she just learned MERYL STREEP AND MARTIN SHORT HOOKED UP??? What if her co-stars were the two friends? It’s totally a possibility, right? It would be hysterical if Selena accidentally helped out that romance while trying to squash another story, right?

Well, don’t get too invested in this love story. A rep for Martin Short threw cold water on the whole thing Tuesday, telling The Messenger:

“They are just very good friends, nothing more.”

Hmm. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is it possible these two stories are in fact ONE BIG story??

