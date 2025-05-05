Teyana Taylor 'Taylor'd' To Perfection At Met Gala With Help From Black Panther Costume Designer!

We see you, Teyana Taylor!
The singer-songwriter dressed to impress at Monday night’s Met Gala in NYC, stepping out in a truly eye-catching custom fit by Marc Jacobs designed in collaboration with the actress and costume designer Ruth E. Carter, known for movies like Black Panther.
Ch-ch-check out her regal look:
Teyana Taylor arrives at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/hTa6VhKczV
— billboard (@billboard) May 5, 2025
Harlem Rose???? #MetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/L18cYnl6Es
— Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) May 5, 2025
And the details…Marc Jacobs and Ruth E. Carter really snapped on this!
Very early contender for #MetGala2025 look of the night. pic.twitter.com/usFZBMHeyT
— Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) May 5, 2025
Whoa!
She is totally leaning into the “Tailored for You” theme by putting a unique twist on a red and black suit with a red cape that has “Harlem rose” stitched on it. And there are SO many cool details if you zoom in! She even joked about the perfect, pun-worthy theme to Vogue, saying, “When The Met is Teyana Taylor’d to you, it’s the moment we were waiting on.” Hah!
Love it or hate it? Tell us (below)!
