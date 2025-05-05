Got A Tip?

Teyana Taylor 'Taylor'd' To Perfection At Met Gala With Help From Black Panther Costume Designer!

Met Gala main image red carpet

We see you, Teyana Taylor!

The singer-songwriter dressed to impress at Monday night’s Met Gala in NYC, stepping out in a truly eye-catching custom fit by Marc Jacobs designed in collaboration with the actress and costume designer Ruth E. Carter, known for movies like Black Panther.

Ch-ch-check out her regal look:

Whoa!

She is totally leaning into the “Tailored for You” theme by putting a unique twist on a red and black suit with a red cape that has “Harlem rose” stitched on it. And there are SO many cool details if you zoom in! She even joked about the perfect, pun-worthy theme to Vogue, saying, “When The Met is Teyana Taylor’d to you, it’s the moment we were waiting on.” Hah!

Love it or hate it? Tell us (below)!

May 05, 2025 14:49pm PDT

