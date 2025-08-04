Got A Tip?

MGK Says He Lost Movie Role Because He Refused To Say The N-Word!

MGK wouldn’t mind getting more into acting… But he draws the line at certain things a role requires from him.

The Rap Devil artist appeared on a recent installment of the Pat McAfee Show, where he revealed he lost out on a role in Ryan Coogler’s latest film Sinners. The 35-year-old explained:

“I mean, there’s … been plenty of movies that come out that I’m like, ‘Ah, I was supposed to be in that.’ Or, ‘Oh, I did auditions for that.’ Like Sinners, I was supposed to be in that.”

But it wasn’t because he tanked his audition… It was because he wouldn’t say the N-word! He recalled:

“The vampire — they had me set up to do the audition — it’s the one that’s in the house, so he’s the second vampire, the one that the guy comes and eats the family. In the audition, he has to say the ‘n-word’ and I wouldn’t do it.”

Peter Dreimanis ended up playing the role of Bert.

Hear him talk more about it (below):

For those who don’t know, Sinners takes place in 1932 Mississippi during the Jim Crow era where language like that was unfortunately rampant. Watch the trailer (below):

What are YOUR reactions? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Aug 04, 2025 07:49am PDT

