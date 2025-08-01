MGK Reveals HE Chose Unique Megan Fox Baby Name -- And It's SO Much Better Than One He Wanted For His First Child!

Machine Gun Kelly gets all the credit for naming his and Megan Fox‘s baby — but not for his first child! Thankfully so!

During a recent Today‘s 8 Before 8 video, the 35-year-old singer revealed he was the one who picked out the unique name for their 4-month-old daughter. For those who don’t know, their baby girl is Saga Blade Fox-Baker! Yeah, that’s a new one on us! And MGK is apparently to thank for that!

While the former couple used the Bloody Valentine artist’s suggestion for the little one, it turns out he wasn’t so successful when it came to naming his 15-year-old daughter with Emma Cannon. She shut his idea down quickly! And we understand why! He said:

“Well, I lost the first one and won the second one. When you are 18 years old and you go to her mother and you go, ‘What if we named our kid “Kid?”’ I get why she’s like, ‘Hey man, shut up.’ That was one of the names. I was like, ‘If her name was Kid, that would be sick.’”

Oh no, Colson! It’s a cute nickname, sure. But as a real name? No way! CPS would have y’all on a Most Wanted poster! Thankfully, the pair landed on Casie — so much better! And also, you know, a name.

Saga may be unique, but it’s certainly interesting! It also has a deep meaning for her parents. MGK previously explained:

“I think her journey, you know, the five years of kind of her culmination of coming, disappearing, coming back again, disappearing, coming back again. She is an epic story. That’s what saga means. That’s the Nordic goddess of storytelling. So, she has a storytelling future ahead of her.”

Their kiddo has such an epic name! But we really want to know now what suggestions Megan vetoed before they landed on Saga! Were they as bad as “Kid”? LOLz! Watch the interview (below):

