MGK Finally Addresses Those Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumors!

What a cheeky answer from Machine Gun Kelly!

In case you haven’t been following, the Emo Girl singer was wrapped up in some dating rumors with none other than Sydney Sweeney earlier this year! The pair were spotted partying together in Las Vegas back in May, and just a few weeks later MGK even posted the actress to his Instagram feed. It seemed like all things were pointing towards their relationship being more than friends… and now we’re getting more details! Kinda…

The musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, went on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, where a fan named Kyle P. sent in a question. The fan asked if the friendship between the two was ever a more-than-friends arrangement — and MGK’s response says it all!

He replied:

“Kyle P… Shut up, dude.”

Ha! That non-answer actually gave us a lot of answers… Sounds like there was at least something going on there. Right? Cause if not, wouldn’t he have gladly said they were always just friends?? And look at the smirk on his face when he answers, too! See for yourself (below):

LOLz! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Did something happen between ’em? Let us know in the comments (below)!

Aug 11, 2025 10:30am PDT

