How Sydney Sweeney REALLY Feels About The Endless American Eagle Ad Controversy!

The backlash from THAT American Eagle ad has been ferocious, but Sydney Sweeney isn’t going to let it get her down.

We’re talking about the fashion brand’s now-infamous “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” ad campaign, which came under fire after it debuted last month with the Euphoria actress as the star of the hour. Social media commenters went ballistic about what they claimed was the ad’s subtext involving a play on the word “genes” and how it allegedly relates to eugenics vis-a-vis society’s racial and beauty standards.

Hell, even Donald Trump popped up randomly in recent days to give his opinions about it! But as for Sydney herself?? Nah. She’s not taking the bait…

A source spoke to Us Weekly on Tuesday about the bombshell television star’s take on the whole hubbub. And while neither Sydney herself nor her reps officially commented (…yet, at least), this insider is laying it all out there via the backchannel.

According to the mole, the 27-year-old A-lister is trying to think about pretty much anything BUT the American Eagle flap:

“Sydney thinks this whole thing has been blown out of proportion. She’s focusing her energy on work, including being back on set with her Euphoria family.”

The long-awaited third season of that HBO show, in which Sydney stars as popular high schooler Cassie Howard, began filming earlier this year.

BTW, as you’ve no doubt seen by now, American Eagle actually came out back on Friday with a pretty pointed defense of their ad campaign. In an Instagram post published that day, the brand wrote:

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

And like, great jeans do look good on everyone. LOLz!

Seriously, tho, what do U make of how Sydney has reacted (er, not reacted) to the American Eagle ad controversy, Perezcious readers?! Is it best to keep her head down and keep plugging away at what she loves — filming on set?? Or do U see it differently?!

