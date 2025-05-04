Move Over, Brandon Sklenar! Sydney Sweeney Spotted Cozying Up With MGK & Patrick Schwarzenegger!

Sydney Sweeney is living the most out of her single life!

The Anyone But You singer made her way to Sin City over the weekend to celebrate the grand opening of the Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand Hotel. She looked great as ever in a cutout white top and denim shorts, and clearly attracted eyes! Because she was spotted chatting it up with both MGK and Patrick Schwarzenegger!

In footage obtained by Page Six on Sunday, Megan Fox’s baby daddy is seen wrapping Sydney up in a massive hug nearly sweeping her off her feet! Ch-ch-check it out HERE.

OMG! That was… Intimate!

As we know, MGK have been up and down over the past several months with Megan amid the arrival of their baby, but the rocker has reportedly moved back in with her to help co-parent the little girl. But he and Syd DO have history as she starred in his 2021 musical movie Downfalls High. We guess they had much to catch up on!

Elsewhere in the evening, Sydney chatted with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son. The two probably had a lot to discuss considering they both starred in separate seasons of The White Lotus! Later, she posted a photo on Instagram with both men. See (below):

This all comes amid rumors the Euphoria star has struck up a secret romance with It Ends with Us’ Brandon Sklenar after ending her engagement to ex Jonathan Davino.

Life is moving fast for Sydney!

Reactions??

[Images via MGK/Instagram & Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]