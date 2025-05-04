Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Megan Fox & MGK Are TOTALLY Getting Back Together! Megan Fox Spotted Out With MGK For First Time Since Birth Of Their Daughter Megan Fox's 'Biggest Worry' About MGK As A Dad After Daughter's Birth... MGK Takes Brian Austin Green 'Child Actor' Dig To The Next Level! Would U Do THIS With An Ex? Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Now: MGK Has Moved Back In With Megan Fox After Birth Of Their Daughter -- But She Is 'Not Taking' Him 'Back'! MGK Clears Up Confusion Over His & Megan Fox’s Newborn Daughter’s Name!  Megan Fox Just Gave Birth To A New Child And Her Two Babydaddys Are Beefing On Social Media! MGK And Brian Austin Green: How Megan Fox Feels About Feud Between Exes MGK & Brian Austin Green After Welcoming Baby! Megan Fox & MGK Are NOT Getting Back Together After Welcoming Baby Girl... Probably What MGK Did To Get Back In Good Graces Of Megan Fox Before Daughter's Birth  Brian Austin Green's Fiancée Sharna Burgess Calls MGK 'A Dog Pissing On Its Territory' Amid Feud Over Megan Fox Baby Birth!

Sydney Sweeney

Move Over, Brandon Sklenar! Sydney Sweeney Spotted Cozying Up With MGK & Patrick Schwarzenegger!

Move Over, Brandon Sklenar! Sydney Sweeney Spotted Cozying Up With MGK & Patrick Schwarzenegger!

Sydney Sweeney is living the most out of her single life!

The Anyone But You singer made her way to Sin City over the weekend to celebrate the grand opening of the Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand Hotel. She looked great as ever in a cutout white top and denim shorts, and clearly attracted eyes! Because she was spotted chatting it up with both MGK and Patrick Schwarzenegger!

In footage obtained by Page Six on Sunday, Megan Fox’s baby daddy is seen wrapping Sydney up in a massive hug nearly sweeping her off her feet! Ch-ch-check it out HERE.

OMG! That was… Intimate!

Related: Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Finally Go Instagram Official With Steamy Kissing Pic!

As we know, MGK have been up and down over the past several months with Megan amid the arrival of their baby, but the rocker has reportedly moved back in with her to help co-parent the little girl. But he and Syd DO have history as she starred in his 2021 musical movie Downfalls High. We guess they had much to catch up on!

Elsewhere in the evening, Sydney chatted with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son. The two probably had a lot to discuss considering they both starred in separate seasons of The White Lotus! Later, she posted a photo on Instagram with both men. See (below):

Sydney Sweeney with MGK and Patrick Schwarzenegger
(c) Sydney Sweeney/Instagram

This all comes amid rumors the Euphoria star has struck up a secret romance with It Ends with UsBrandon Sklenar after ending her engagement to ex Jonathan Davino.

Life is moving fast for Sydney!

Reactions??

[Images via MGK/Instagram & Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 04, 2025 12:40pm PDT

Share This