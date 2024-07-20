Mica Miller's Allegedly Abusive Pastor Husband Says He Tried To RAISE HER FROM THE DEAD!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

We thought our impression of this guy couldn’t get any worse.

To refresh everyone, a South Carolina pastor named John-Paul Miller, or J.P., broke the news to his flock that his wife had died by suicide. It was bizarre and sus how he shared details even the cops weren’t yet ready to divulge. The whole thing was sketchy — but it turns out to have been true, near as authorities can tell. Mica Miller did seem to die by self-inflicted gunshot wound, with no one else around.

However, J.P.’s odd sermon had inadvertently brought national attention to the accusations against him. It turns out Mica — who had recently left J.P. — had been vocal on social media about escaping an abusive relationship. She was even advising other women who needed to get out of toxic relationships with so-called Christian men who didn’t treat them well. She also filed reports with police about his behavior after she left.

Since her death, Mica’s family and friends have spoken out about J.P.’s allegedly abusive behavior. We learned the pastor had a criminal record which included multiple counts of aggravated assault and battery. We also soon learned he met Mica when he was already married with kids, and she was just a child going to his church. ICK. The whole thing is awful.

Related: Mica Told Sister If She Ended Up Shot In The Head, It Was Her Ex

Well, J.P. decided to break his silence on the matter in an interview with NewsNation on Friday. And it is one of the most unhinged things we’ve ever seen.

“I Tried Raising Her From The Dead”

First off? J.P. told interviewer Rich McHugh he went to the morgue to see his ex’s body — and tried to use his godly powers to RESURRECT HER! Yes, he’s serious. He defended the disturbed action by saying:

“Yeah, I tried raising her from the dead because you know what? If it had worked, we’d have a whole different story. God forbid me not try it and I always wondered the rest of my life ‘would it have worked?’”

You wouldn’t have to wonder! It was never going to work! The only way it would is if you actually were imbued with some kind of divine super powers. Is that what this guy is telling us he believes? He continued:

“Jesus did it. Elisha did it. I had to try. There’s a few other people in the Bible. So yes, if somebody I love more than anything in the world has passed away, what I believe to be an early death, you better believe I’m going to try to… In Jesus’ name, raise her from the dead.”

This man is comparing himself to Jesus. He really thought there was a chance he could raise the dead.

Far be it from us to try to diagnose anyone, but the word “narcissism” certainly comes to mind here. Also, the word “nuts.” But that’s not all. Note that wording he used to describe his wife — “somebody I love more than anything in the world.” OK, now let’s talk about his response to questions about her mysterious death…

He Does Not Want Us To Forget His Alibi

The pastor is quick in the interview to voice his alibi, saying:

“I was in Charleston with about 100 people from my kids’ school. We were all together at the soccer fields that day. Afterwards, after the soccer game, somebody was with me the entire time… somebody that I love more than anything else on planet Earth… was with me. And we went shopping in Charleston. And we got food in Charleston. And there’s all the receipts from that throughout the time.”

Yeah, remember how he talked about his recently deceased ex? And then he talks about his new girlfriend almost word-for-word the exact same way. Gross.

“Incredibly Euphoric Attitude”

In another strange claim — seemingly trying to bolster the suicide story — J.P. claimed Mica tried to commit suicide multiple times in the past, and that she was happy when she did it — like she was in the photos police released of her final hours.

Miller explained she would have been “euphoric” trying to kill herself:

“Someone sent me screenshots of the Dick’s pawn shop pictures, where she’s smiling, which out of the six or seven times that she tried to commit suicide in the past, only one of those times was she depressed. The other times, she was very euphoric. And she would wake up and say, ‘I think I’m supposed to die today.'”

The Letter

J.P. also confirmed he wrote Mica a letter apologizing for grooming and abusing her, as well as for posting a topless photo of her on the internet. But he now denies doing those things, saying he just wrote that letter to get her to take her medication:

“I did it because the night that she was with me, the last night we were together for four hours, at one point, because the whole four hours I’m trying to get her to take her medicine. And she’s saying, ‘I’ll take my medicine and I’ll come home if you’ll give me $10,000 and if you’ll write me an apology letter.’ That’s why I did it.”

Why in the hell should we believe anything he says now? JFC, this guy…

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via NewsNation/Mica Miller/Facebook.]