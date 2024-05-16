Mica Miller's Family Share Terrifying Abusive Texts From Pastor Husband

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Mica Miller‘s family isn’t through with her estranged husband. Far from it.

We’ve been covering the tragic case out of South Carolina ever since we saw that really icky video of Pastor John-Paul “JP” Miller breaking the news. The man’s wife had just died by suicide, and he was up there on the pulpit in the middle of a sermon, sharing details even the cops were keeping secret — not to mention openly discussing her mental health history. Many found it sus and wondered if more was going on, especially those who know JP personally (which should tell you something!).

Sadly it does seem to be pretty definitive Mica died by suicide. Thanks to surveillance footage cops have a surprisingly comprehensive record of her final day, including when she went to a pawn shop and bought the handgun that killed her.

But that doesn’t mean the story is over. We’re learning more and more about the supposedly pious JP and what he did to Mica over the years. First off, there’s the fact he met her when she was just a 14-year-old member of his church. He apparently had her babysit for him — because he was already married with five kids. Then eventually he left that wife and married her. If this sounds like grooming to you, you aren’t alone. He also allegedly tried to isolate her from her family, per court records. But after leaving him late last year she reconnected with her family, something made clear on her social media in the weeks before she died.

They’re the ones leading the #JusticeForMica campaign endeavoring to, at the very least, show the world who JP really is and the horrors he put Mica through. We’ve already seen evidence he posted a revenge porn pic of her online just days before her death. Disgusting. And now we’re learning more.

Mica’s sister Sierra Francis has been sharing what she can online, including over the weekend a TikTok showing alleged text messages from JP. The messages, left on Mica’s sister’s phone, seem to give detailed proof of an incident in November 2022 in which Mica had fled her husband to the safety of her family — and he refused not to come collect her.

Even when the family told him no, he just said he was “3 hours away.” When he was told he wouldn’t be let in to see her, he threatened:

“I’m armed. I’m ready”

Onward Christian soldiers, huh? Scary stuff. He added, again with more than a hint of threat after the gun message:

“Mica can fix all of this”

Sierra wrote about how JP had threatened her with suicide — his, not hers. Another classic abuse tactic. She explained they even called the cops at that point:

“The proof is in the abuse. Police reports were filed when JP threatened his life, we did a wellness check. That is when he got mad. Police stated ‘when they arrived to perform a wellness check, he was loading micas belongings into his truck. he stated he was not suicidal.’ #justiceformica.”

But that’s not all. In messages directly to Mica, you can see evidence of those fake suicide threats, from “Honey Baby” on her phone:

“My blood is on you, and my kids will know. All you had to do was come. Home. To me. But u wouldn’t do it. I’m done. All u had to do was love me enough to drive home to me. But you don’t even care that much about me.”

Horrifying. But JP switched tactics after the police visit. He was so upset the “f**king bitch tried to get me arrested,” he told Sierra he had packed up all of his wife’s belongings and thrown them away. He told her where to find the bags. The next morning he was apologizing again. Ugh.

And what’s especially insidious? In later texts he treats her like she’s the one exhibiting mental health problems. This gaslighting piece of s**t actually says in the middle of trying to convince her to come home that he wants to have kids with her — but her behavior keeps it from happening:

“I also desperately want a child with u. I’m just scared of this. This is the only reason I wouldn’t. I’m scared of divorce or putting the child thru things like this where u leave and aren’t willing to do whatever it takes.”

He also talked about how they had the “greatest” marriage except for his “one bad decision” — which sounds a lot like she caught him cheating. We’ve heard from folks who knew him he was a womanizer, and when she finally did divorce him Mica did so declaring infidelity was the cause. But of course he put the onus on her, like it was her fault the marriage was in trouble:

“All of this started because of one bad decision a month ago in Columbia. If I could go back (in) time I would. We had the GREATEST marriage in the world up until that one wrong choice. It can continue down that path or we can have an amazing marriage once again, the choice is urs.”

He actually had this woman convinced there was something wrong with her, something wrong with the way she was reacting to him. Meanwhile he was being completely effing crazy and scary. ANYONE would have run, and he made her think she was being irrational. This is real, actual gaslighting. And who knows how long that was going on? We mean, if he really was grooming her from 14 years old, that was over half her life, her entire life as a woman. And the most upsetting part? We know she went back to him that time. Because she didn’t file for divorce for another 11 months.

It’s not hard to see why Mica’s family hold this man responsible for her death, even if he didn’t pull the trigger. What do YOU think?? See the full TikTok post HERE.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

