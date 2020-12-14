Miley Cyrus Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary Of Her Infamous Bong Video!

Ready for a trip down memory lane?

On Sunday, Miley Cyrus celebrated the 10-year anniversary of a pop culture milestone: the infamous video of an 18-year-old Miley smoking from a bong. The vid was leaked to TMZ in 2010, and became one of a string of racy post-Disney scandals as the Plastic Hearts artist grew into the outspoken provocateur we know and love today.

In case you need your memory refreshed… the clip featured the Hannah Montana star taking a hit from the bong, coughing and confessing she was “about to lose it now.” A female voice behind the camera promised she was going to “document the s**t out of this right now” as the young actress dissolved into a fit of giggles. (You can see the vid HERE.)

Present-day Miley reposted the clip on her Instagram with the caption:

“Happy 10 year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb shit to their friends. (Not sure the director of this fine film should be considered a ‘friend’ but…) Time really flew by. I remember this like it was yesterday….. J/K I don’t remember s**t cause I was f**ked the hell up.”

In the hashtags, she also clarified an important issue:

“#YesItWasReallySalvia #IfYouFindWeedThatDoesThisToYouSHARE”

As you may recall, two talking points emerged from the MULTITUDE of conversations surrounding The Bong Incident. One: who sold Miley out by filming and leaking the vid? And two: the substance in the bong was actually weed, right?

The former became clear soon after the scandal, as the Prisoner singer’s then-pal Anna Oliver took the heat for the betrayal — and clearly, Miley’s still holding a grudge against her old “friend.”

As to the latter, it sounds like the 28-year-old is sticking to her story, and salvia (a legal substance at the time) wasn’t just a damage-control line. Of course, smoking weed would later become a big part of the Cyrus brand, so looking back the salvia bong-rip is laughably quaint. Even then, being a stoner was one of her least outrageous as she shed her Disney image.

Nowadays, Miley is sober and focused on her craft — but she did admit that in the past, “the pop-culture moments almost eclipse the music itself.” She recently told Rolling Stone:

“I love show business. I love entertainment. I love pop culture. I love unforgettable moments. I think there was a balance of me just loving making big media moments but also a sadness in the fact that I would think, ‘Did anyone even hear my song?’ When you think of Wrecking Ball, you don’t think of the pain. You don’t think of me looking directly into the camera, breaking the wall, crying, reaching out. You remember me getting naked, and I don’t know whose fault that is. I don’t know if that’s mine or the way that our brains are programmed to think sexuality, for lack of a better word, trumps art.”

Food for thought!

Either way, we have to thank her for more than a decade of keeping us entertained and putting on a show. We hope the media has become kinder to young celebs finding their way into adulthood, but there’s no doubt that Miley paved the way for everyone who came up after her!

