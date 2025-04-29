Not Mindy Kaling?? Meet BJ Novak's Younger TikToker Girlfriend!

B.J. Novak has a new girlfriend, but don’t get your hopes up if you ship him with Mindy Kaling! It’s not her!

For those who don’t know their history, The Office stars dated for three until they broke things off in 2007. However, they didn’t go their separate ways and avoided each other at all costs like other couples in Hollywood! No, they have remained very good friends! In fact, he is the godfather to Mindy’s two older children: 7-year-old daughter Katherine and 4-year-old son Spencer. She also has a 1-year-old daughter named Anne. Seeing the former co-stars are so close, many fans speculated he could be her kids’ father — though they have never confirmed nor denied it!

Some have even wanted Mindy and B.J. to give a romantic relationship another shot! But it’s not happening, at least not right now! He’s with someone else! And you may know her if you are chronically online! Sources confirmed to People on Monday that B.J. is dating TikToker Delaney Rowe! Whoa!

You may have seen the romance rumors about the 45-year-old actor and the 29-year-old content creator on social media a while ago! It all started in November 2024 when they were photographed together at The Official How Long Gone After Party at The Standard in New York City. The following month, Deuxmoi reported that B.J. and Delaney were seen out again at the Bowery Hotel in New York City.

If Delaney wasn’t on your radar because of the dating rumors, you could know her from TikTok! She’s an aspiring actress who grew up as a theater kid and ballerina in Idaho before moving to LA. She actually has found some success in movies, like The Everything Pot. But so far she’s best known for her TikTok! The social media personality has 3 million followers on the app and 1 million on Instagram, all because of her spot-on and hilarious parody videos of movie and television tropes and characters like “manic pixie dream girls” or “terminally ill characters … with a wicked sense of humor and ironic zest for life.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2023, Delaney shared that she started to post content on the platform to show off her skills while trying to pursue an acting career:

“I want to do something to make my insides match my outsides a little bit more, and I have to write them — I can’t just expect material to show up, and then I can put my fun take on it. TikTok came around, and I was like, ‘I’m just going to use this as one big self-tape to show anybody who wants to watch that I can be funny.’”

But before that, she was a professional cook for celebrities like Stan Lee and several professional football players. She told Delish last year:

“I made little fliers and I ran all around the wealthiest neighborhoods in Los Angeles and stuffed them into mailboxes. They had some pictures of food and then a big headshot on the back that said, ‘Delaney Rowe, Private Chef.’ And it landed in the right people’s mailboxes.”

However, Delaney admitted to Vanity Fair she “fully lied” when she got those personal chef jobs and “never went to culinary school.” Well, some of her past clients may know about her lack of qualifications now! LOLz!

But back to her romance with B.J. …

Will his tight-knit friendship with Mindy doesn’t cause issues with Delaney? The Mindy Project alum previously admitted it’s been a problem in their dating lives! So, hopefully, it doesn’t this time! We’ll see! What are your reactions to this couple, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

