Miss Kansas Winner Calls Out Her 'Abuser' In Audience -- Onstage During Pageant!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Beauty queen Alexis Smith is taking the internet by storm after her incredible act of bravery on the pageant stage.

Earlier this month, the Butler County native was officially crowned Miss Kansas. During the interview portion of the pageant, she had gotten candid about her “abuser” — someone she said was in the audience! Obviously this kind of brutal honesty is unusual for a beauty pageant — and the display of courage took attendees by surprise. In a video she shared to her social media last week, Alexis is asked what her goal would be if she won the title, and she responds with “eliminate unhealthy and abusive relationships”:

“Some of you out in this audience saw me very emotional, because my abuser is here today. But that’s not going to stop me from being on this Miss Kansas stage and representing as the next Miss Kansas. I and my community deserve healthy relationships. We deserve a domestic [violence]-free life.”

Amazing!!

What an incredibly powerful statement to make — all while her alleged abuser was watching from the stands. We can’t imagine the amount of guts that took.

When she shared the video to her Instagram, she went more in-depth about her beliefs and advocacy in the caption. The pageant winner wrote:

“Respect Reclaimed is about reclaiming your power and standing firmly in it. On the night of Miss Kansas, my journey took an unexpected turn when someone I have been healing from tried to disrupt my peace. Instead of falling into silence, I chose to live out my vision for a better world. I took back my power—not just for myself, but for my dreams and everyone watching and listening.”

While explaining how she “took back her power”, Alexis promised to use her reach to advocate for domestic violence victims:

“This isn’t about shunning others; it’s about turning our pain into purpose and channeling it in a way that unifies and uplifts. I’m ready to use my story, tools, and resources to end unhealthy relationships in all forms. My voice and advocacy will empower everyone to reclaim their own power in their own unique way.”

Wrapping up her post, she added:

“I might be small in stature, but I stand tall in strength, purpose, and power with hopes of inspiring others to do the same.”

Beautifully said and so inspirational! See the post for yourself (below):

Alexis, who is also a cardiothoracic ICU nurse, spoke to KSN about her story and experience with DV. She said her experiences go all the way back to when she was 14, and she’s determined to end the stigma and put a stop to abusive situations like she suffered with:

“My family, every single woman in my family, was impacted by domestic violence. At the age of 14, I got in my first relationship, but it was also an abusive relationship that I was in until about 2018, 2019. It’s something that I’m still experiencing and dealing with today.”

She added:

“I took advantage of the Miss Kansas Organization, which truly focuses on empowering women. And me, being a woman who needed that empowerment all my life, being a bystander to domestic violence, a victim, a survivor, and now an advocate as well as a young woman who is educationally driven, I have the opportunity not only to share my story on such a large scale but also go back to school.”

An incredible story and purpose. Way to go, Alexis! We hope she can continue to be an inspiration and follow this path toward helping other victims.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Alexis Smith/Instagram]