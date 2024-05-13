Miss Teen USA Runner-Up DECLINES Title After Former Winner Resigned! Whoa!

Some pageant contestants are standing in solidarity, it seems!

The 2023 Miss Teen USA runner-up, Stephanie Skinner, has declined an offer to become the new Miss Teen USA after winner UmaSofia Srivastava stepped down last week.

As Perezcious readers know, within days of each other, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA stepped down from their titles. Noelia Voigt cited mental health reasons, while UmaSofia stated her early departure was due to her values not aligning with the company’s anymore. Soon after their resignations, reports surfaced alleging they were harassed and bullied by the brand’s CEO for months before finally walking away. Not good!

The org has been trying to push forward by announcing successors. Noelia has already been replaced by her runner-up, Savannah Gankiewicz, AKA Miss Hawaii. But it seems to be proving much harder to find a Miss Teen USA replacement!

On Sunday, Stephanie revealed she was offered and turned down the honor of becoming the new Miss Teen USA. While she is proud of all the work she accomplished while vying for the role as Miss New York Teen USA, the pageant queen explained:

“I felt grateful leaving my Miss Teen USA experience as I was able to share my impact and advocacy. I will always prioritize my role as a titleholder and as an advocate for positive change. In light of recent events, I have decided to decline the title of Miss Teen USA 2023. This was not an easy decision. I hope for respect of my choice as this was a decision I never asked to make.”

Wow! That’s gonna make the new Miss USA look WAY worse for accepting!

Innerestingly, Stephanie’s decision wasn’t made solely because of the new allegations against the organization. The 19-year-old revealed she has other obligations:

“My word is my everything. I gave my commitment to a global research career opportunity in Thailand that will require me to live aboard for the summer.”

Remember, the 2023 Miss Teen USA and Miss USA roles only last for a few more months until the new titleholders are crowned in August. So already having a summer commitment makes it hard to take on the responsibilities of the title. That said, not wanting to back out of her commitment isn’t the only reason she said no! The bad optics surrounding this position aren’t lost on her. She added:

“In addition, although, I do not know exactly what Noelia and Uma went through to led them to resign, I am sending them immense love and support. What I do know is that my core values are integrity, honor, kindness, and most importantly I will always stand for female empowerment. I believe we all deserve the power to use our voices. If you know me, you know how much this meant to me and how much I sacrificed.”

While she acknowledged she “would be grateful” to receive the crown, it just didn’t feel like “the right decision” at this time. Good for her for staying true to her word and sticking up for her friends! In her caption, the college freshman elaborated:

“Always let your actions speak louder than your words and never let anyone speak for you. Please know this is such a difficult position to be put in. I pray for respect of my values and my decision. The hardest choices are never easy decisions to make, and I wanted to make this decision on my own. Thank you to everyone who has shown me kindness and love as Stephanie, it is appreciated MORE than you know. Sending love “

See her full statement (below):

UmaSofia was quick to share her gratitude, commenting:

“I am so grateful to call you my friend You always leave me in awe of your dedication and integrity”

Noelia also chimed in:

“Ever since I met you have I loved and admired you. You continue to set a great example everywhere you go. Proud of you”

It must feel nice to see some of their former contestants taking a stand alongside them! Reactions?? Are you surprised Stephanie turned this role down? Sound OFF (below)!

