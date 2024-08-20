Bombshell Update! 3 Years After Dee Warner Went Missing, Human Remains Found On Husband's Property!

The case of Dee Warner has just taken a massive leap forward.

The Michigan mother of five has been missing since April 2021 and has long been presumed dead. In fact, she was declared legally dead back in March. That was a few months after her husband was charged with her murder!

In November, Dale Warner was charged with open murder and also tampering with evidence — the latter charge presumably for whatever he did to hide her remains. Police used dogs, ground sonar, even excavation equipment — but could never find the poor woman. Dee’s family and police suspected the husband very early on. Recently it was revealed in court that some of the final text messages she sent were to a friend revealing her husband had shoved her into a dresser — and that she feared he would kill her. But it was a tricky case for investigators without the body.

Now that appears to have finally all changed.

On Friday, per WTOL, a search warrant was executed on one of Dale’s properties. In a secluded old barn rested an enormous anhydrous tank. It looks like a big propane tank, only it holds anhydrous ammonia, used as fertilizer in farming (and also in the production of meth, btw). Inside this tank they found exactly what many have feared: human remains.

They are believed to be Dee, but an autopsy needs to be performed to be sure. The Michigan State Police said in a statement:

“The remains are currently in the process of being recovered and there will be a great deal of work and testing completed before positive identification is made.”

A spokesperson for Dee’s family confirmed they were notified — and gave more information than police. They explained the body was surprisingly well-preserved due to how it was hidden. The tank was empty when the body was dumped there, and then re-welded shut and painted over — with the logo for his company, War-Ag Farms. As such, it was not exposed to oxygen or the elements. As horrifying as the idea of that is, it’s actually really good news when it comes to identification, which can get really difficult after years of decomposition. They also told WTVG they strongly believe this is the body of Dee.

It sounds like, after 3 long years the family will soon have all the answers.

Dale pleaded not guilty to both charges, and his lawyer has pointed to the lack of evidence as his key defense. Sounds like they’ll need to think up something else. He’s currently in prison, being held on a $15 million bond. We’ll have to see if the charges are updated based on what investigators just found.

