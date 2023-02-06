Missing Missouri Children Found DISGUISED In Florida Supermarket A Year After Abduction!

Two missing children are in safe hands after being missing nearly a YEAR!

Way back on March 15 2022, 12-year-old Adrian Gilley and 11-year-old Brooke Gilley were reported as missing by the California Attorney General’s Office. The pair vanished from Liberty, Missouri, with the primary suspect in their disappearance being their “non-custodial mother,” 36-year-old Kristi Gilley. For almost an entire year, updates have been slim — until last week…

In a post uploaded to the High Springs Police Department Facebook page last Thursday, authorities confirmed the fugitive was apprehended with the two missing children — in DISGUISES — in a Winn-Dixie supermarket in Florida. Cops say they were just conducting a routine vehicle tag check, though they didn’t say why they checked that tag. They explained:

“On February 1, 2023, HSPD located two abducted Missouri children and their abductor after a routine vehicle tag check indicated the vehicle owner was a fugitive. Officers located the trio shopping in Winn Dixie, after disguising their identities.”

If it hadn’t been for that vehicle check, who knows when the next opportunity would have risen to bring the young children home — were they just checking random tags and got lucky?? WILD! Obviously Kristi was attempting to conceal their identities, so it likely wouldn’t have been easy!

The alleged abductor was quickly arrested, and the victims were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Family Services, according to the same post:

“The non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, DOB 01-01-1987, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri. The children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and will be reunited with their birth family.”

Jail records obtained by Law&Crime reveal Kristi has been in custody at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office in Florida since 2:31 p.m. on Feb. 2, the day she was arrested. She will likely remain there until she is extradited to Clay County, the jurisdiction for her warrant, where she will face kidnapping charges. Court records list Gainesville public defender William Miller as Gilley’s attorney of record.

In an update posted to the Liberty Missouri Police Department the same day the children were found, authorities celebrated their recovery:

“Both Gilley kids have been safely located out of state. Their non-custodial mother is in custody on parental kidnapping charges out of Clay County, Missouri. Thank you to everyone who shared this post as it helped bring these children home!!!”

We’re so glad they were found safe and can now be cared for by their legal custodians.

