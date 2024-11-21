Missing Teen Found Dead Under 'Suspicious Circumstances' -- And Cops Respond To Online 'Rumors'

A missing Ohio boy was sadly found dead, and the chilling details surrounding his passing are raising more questions than answers.

Back on November 12, 16-year-old Trentin Isaac went missing from his home, according to the Mansfield Police Department. There was no word from the teen for four days following his mysterious disappearance. Then officers discovered a body all the way over in Harrison County. The deceased, found about 90 minutes from where he vanished, was determined to be Trentin. So sad.

Trentin’s body was promptly taken to the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office, but this is where things get weird. That’s two hours away. Why the move? The Mansfield PD’s press release says “because of suspicious circumstances.” Do they mean the boy died under suspicious circumstances? Or that his body was found under suspicious circumstances?

After the body was delivered to the coroner, police said in a media release that “there are more questions than answers at this point” regarding the boy’s death:

“The family and the community can be assured that the division will work diligently to not only answer these questions but also bring justice to the individuals who committed this act.”

At this point, investigators strangely seem to be at a COMPLETE loss over the teen’s death. Despite their reassurance they’re continuing to look into what happened, there seems to be no information or even leads that the public has been made aware of. Everything is being kept tightly under wraps, it seems. The only thing police have to say about this is the boy’s death may have involved multiple people. Even that doesn’t sound certain.

Oh, one other thing law enforcement has mentioned is that they’ve heard about “numerous unverified tips and rumors concerning videos and social media posts” — none of which have been submitted or turned in for investigation. There’s no word as to what kind of social media posts or videos there could possibly be out there, either. Scary… but it seems like someone must know something.

A GoFundMe was set up by Trentin’s family, where they wrote in the description in part:

“He was cherished by so many, including his parents, siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, nieces, nephews, godchildren, friends, and loved ones. His warmth and presence touched everyone who knew him, and his passing has left an unimaginable void in all our lives. This tragedy has brought immense grief to a wide circle of family and friends, and we are coming together to honor Trentin’s memory.”

Heartbreaking. If you’d like to donate to the family, you can do so HERE.

Such a scary situation, and so suspicious… We hope Trentin’s family will get some answers soon. May he rest in peace.

Police are asking that anyone with information that could help the investigation into the teen’s death to “come forward immediately”. Anyone with tips can contact Detective Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9432.

[Image via Mansfield Police Department/Facebook]